Cannes Lions nightlife roaring back at Elite G.O.A.T. Nation’s exclusive parties

By Lydia Moynihan
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

CANNES — This year, Cannes Lions’ most exclusive parties have been hosted by a newcomer to the South of France: Elite G.O.A.T. Nation.

The company kicked off the week with an intimate gathering at Le Speakeasy — a newly opened late-night spot — on Monday. Marketing big shots from A-List ad agencies like Ogilvy, TBWA and Droga packed the buzzy nightclub late into the night.

The invite-only event was hosted by VAST, EAROS ONE and Unik Ernest, the high-fidelity hearing protection brand started by 1 OAK co-founder Ronnie Madra. The motley crew brought in performers including Faiith, the Bloom twins, two-time Grammy winner the Keith Harris Experience.

There was also a surprise set from the Black Eyed Peas’ apl.de.ap and J Rey Soul who rocked the rosé-soaked room with a performance of their new smash, “Don’t You Worry.”

Dua Lipa performed at Spotify Beach.
Antony Jones/Getty Images for Sp

On Tuesday, they pulled out all the stops again.

Madra and crew partied at the exclusive VIP section at the Dua Lipa Spotify party where guests including Post Malone noshed on crab lettuce wraps and sipped on Don Londrés tequila. They ended the evening with a hip-hop “pop-up” afterparty with G.O.A.T.-certified legends Steve Stoute, NAS, D-Nice, Dre London and more.

Daily Mail

A vintage booze cruise: Board this 'floating chateau' in Bordeaux and sample the joys of France’s famous vineyards (and the drinks are all-in!)

Our cruise director comes over the tannoy at the end of our SS Bon Voyage’s Bordeaux sailing and declares: ‘It’s a record. You’ve knocked back 800 bottles of wine.’. I’m among the 90 passengers on this posh, week-long cruise and we’ve also clocked up gastronomical bragging rights — guest chef on our floating chateau is James Martin.
LIFESTYLE
Vogue

Dua Lipa Shows Off Her Best Stage Look Yet

Dua Lipa has served many killer fashion moments on her world tour, both on and off the stage. Custom catsuits from Mugler and Balenciaga, plus a John Galliano-era Dior look – sourced by London-based vintage specialist Christelle McCracken of My Runway Archive – have been her core performance looks. But for a recent Spotify concert held in Cannes, Dua swapped her slinky all-in-ones for a bespoke look by Coperni.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FASHION Magazine |

Sydney Sweeney’s Micro-mini + More MTV Movie & TV Awards Looks

Popcorn trophies, Paris Hilton and more moments that have us asking, what year is it?. The MTV Movie & TV Awards has been creating viral moments before social media was even really a thing. Take the 2005 show, when Best Kiss winners Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams recreated their dramatic smooch from The Notebook on stage as Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved” played over cheers (including those from celebrities like Hillary Duff and Lindsay Lohan). Is there anything more quintessentially early 2000s than that?
CELEBRITIES
