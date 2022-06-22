Dua Lipa heats up Cannes Lions with ‘hot and sweaty’ beach concert

CANNES — Dua Lipa “DGAF” about the scorching temps in the South of France.

“You guys having a good time so far? You guys feeling as hot and sweaty as we are?” she asked a packed house during her Tuesday night Spotify Beach concert at Cannes Lions.

The crowd — including diehard Lipa fans and swarms of marketing and advertising execs in town for the week-long festival — roared back with thunderous applause, signaling that the sticky 90-degree weather wasn’t impeding their good time.

Dua Lipa heated up the stage when she performed at Cannes Lions in a neon green number. Antony Jones/Getty Images for Sp

“Alright, that’s what I want to hear,” the pop star replied back with a smile, before launching into her 2015 single “Be the One.”

Lipa, flaunting her taut frame in a form-fitting lime green minidress, and her 10 dancers brought even more heat to Cannes with an energetic, tightly choreographed set that spanned an hour.

The venue was so packed invited guests had to be turned away. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spo

Strong vocals, chair dances, passionate gyrations and hair flips aplenty were all part of the spectacle. At one point, Elton John notably appeared onscreen as the 26-year-old singer performed their “Cold Heart” duet.

The show — which featured “New Rules,” “One Kiss,” “Don’t Start Now” and more of the Grammy winner’s hits — was a coveted ticket for Cannes Lions attendees. Before Lipa even stepped on stage around 12:30 a.m., invited guests were turned away as the venue had reached capacity.

Lipa sang a number of her hit songs during the show. Antony Jones/Getty Images for Sp

“The people who couldn’t get in were so upset,” a source exclusively told Page Six. “So many of them walked away in a huff. Seems like everybody desperately wanted to be at Dua.”

Meanwhile, hoards of onlookers stuck around to catch any glimpse they could of the British beauty from outside the Cannes event.

She put on a steamy performance in the 90-degree weather. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spo

Lipa — who took a break from the European leg of her ongoing Future Nostalgia tour for the night — is one of several A-list headliners secured this week by Spotify. Kendrick Lamar rocked the Croisette first on Monday, while Post Malone and The Black Keys are slated for Wednesday.

Lipa’s star power has radiated elsewhere at Cannes Lions. The black Versace gown she wore to the 2022 Grammy Awards is highlighted in Snapchat and Vogue’s exhibit at Le Malmaison.