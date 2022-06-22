McAvoy, Swayman receive NHL honors

BOSTON -- The NHL announced some of its end-of-season honors on Tuesday night, and a pair of Bruins players got some shine.

Jeremy Swayman finished fifth in Calder Trophy voting for rookie of the year, but he was named the goaltender for the NHL's All-Rookie Team. Swayman did receive two first-place votes for Calder after going 23-14-3 with a .914 save percentage and 2.41 goals-against average in the regular season.

Charlie McAvoy also made the NHL Second All-Star Team for his dynamite season on Boston's blue line. The 24-year-old played in a career-high 78 games, scoring 10 goals and registering 46 assists for 56 points -- all of which were also career highs. He averaged 24:39 time on ice per game (a career high), posted a plus-31 rating (a career high), while maintaining a 56.8 Corsi For percentage.

McAvoy also finished fourth in voting for the Norris Trophy, the highest spot of his career.

Among the notable Bruins who didn't make one of the three All-Star teams were David Pastrnak (who came in fifth among right wingers), Patrice Bergeron (who finished tied for seventh in voting among centers), and Brad Marchand (who did not receive any votes at left wing).

In a somewhat humorous and/or perplexing twist (depending on one's perspective), goaltender Tuukka Rask received a third-place vote for the NHL All-Star Team voting. Rask signed with the Bruins midseason after undergoing hip surgery last summer, but he played in just four games and posted some dreadful stats (.844 save percentage, 4.28 GAA) before deciding to retire. He certainly didn't earn any votes with his play on the ice in that short span, so perhaps that third place vote was a nod of sorts to the career of one of the best statistical goaltenders in the history of the NHL.