ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

McAvoy, Swayman receive NHL honors

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vc475_0gIVYW8G00

BOSTON -- The NHL announced some of its end-of-season honors on Tuesday night, and a pair of Bruins players got some shine.

Jeremy Swayman finished fifth in Calder Trophy voting for rookie of the year, but he was named the goaltender for the NHL's All-Rookie Team. Swayman did receive two first-place votes for Calder after going 23-14-3 with a .914 save percentage and 2.41 goals-against average in the regular season.

Charlie McAvoy also made the NHL Second All-Star Team for his dynamite season on Boston's blue line. The 24-year-old played in a career-high 78 games, scoring 10 goals and registering 46 assists for 56 points -- all of which were also career highs. He averaged 24:39 time on ice per game (a career high), posted a plus-31 rating (a career high), while maintaining a 56.8 Corsi For percentage.

McAvoy also finished fourth in voting for the Norris Trophy, the highest spot of his career.

Among the notable Bruins who didn't make one of the three All-Star teams were David Pastrnak (who came in fifth among right wingers), Patrice Bergeron (who finished tied for seventh in voting among centers), and Brad Marchand (who did not receive any votes at left wing).

In a somewhat humorous and/or perplexing twist (depending on one's perspective), goaltender Tuukka Rask received a third-place vote for the NHL All-Star Team voting. Rask signed with the Bruins midseason after undergoing hip surgery last summer, but he played in just four games and posted some dreadful stats (.844 save percentage, 4.28 GAA) before deciding to retire. He certainly didn't earn any votes with his play on the ice in that short span, so perhaps that third place vote was a nod of sorts to the career of one of the best statistical goaltenders in the history of the NHL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri responds to Lightning coach Jon Cooper questioning OT goal

The Colorado Avalanche took a commanding 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final over the Tampa Bay Lightning courtesy of a game-winning goal in overtime by Nazem Kadri to win Wednesday’s Game 4. However, there’s now a lot of drama surrounding Kadri’s goal. Lightning head coach Jon Cooper claimed in his postgame press conference that […] The post Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri responds to Lightning coach Jon Cooper questioning OT goal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Boston Globe

Former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy’s Winchester home hits the market

Less than a week after being hired as the head coach of the Las Vegas Knights, former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is getting ready to leave Boston behind. Cassidy, who was abruptly dumped from the B’s earlier this month, is listing the Winchester home he and his wife, Julie, bought in 2017 for $2 million, according to MLS data. The couple chose the home for their family after searching high and low for the perfect plot to add a backyard hockey rink to — a luxury that may be hard to recreate in the Sin City heat.
WINCHESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
ClutchPoints

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar gets brutally honest on controversial missed call in OT vs. Lightning

The Colorado Avalanche took Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final courtesy of an overtime goal from Nazem Kadri. The goal was not without controversy, however, as the Lightning and head coach Jon Cooper were quick to claim that the referees should have blown the play dead because of a too many men penalty. Avs head coach Jared Bednar has now weighed in on the controversial goal, saying he saw nothing wrong with the play, suggesting that close line changes occur frequently throughout any hockey game, via Michael Traikos.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Avalanche star Nazem Kadri sets insane Stanley Cup Finals history never seen before

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Nazem Kadri’s overtime goal put the two-time defending champions to the sword. And it made history in a way we haven’t seen before. According to NHL Public Relations, Kadri became the ninth player in league history to score an […] The post Avalanche star Nazem Kadri sets insane Stanley Cup Finals history never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Tuukka Rask
bloomberglaw.com

Avalanche, Lightning Lawyers Make Moves as Teams Vie for Cup (1)

Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning reshuffle legal ranks. Lightning hire former FedEx Corp. senior counsel to team post. As the Colorado Avalanche prepare Wednesday to defend their 2-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals, the teams’ legal operations have been making moves. Margaret...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Connor McDavid’s Girlfriend Lauren Kyle

Connor McDavid is arguably the best hockey player in the National Hockey League today. Last season, he was unanimously voted as the MVP, marking the second time he won the award. Although his efforts continued to be great this year, as Connor dominated the playoffs, unfortunately the Edmonton Oilers were eliminated by the Colorado Avalanche. […] The post Connor McDavid’s Girlfriend Lauren Kyle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Could Have Potential Gig Lined Up For 2022 Season

With Rob Gronkowski's retirement on Tuesday, many fans and analysts are wondering what's next for the all-time great tight end. One of the most likely routes for Gronk is a return to the broadcasting world. Sports media insider Andrew Marchand feels the four-time All-Pro TE could land a role with...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl All Star Team#Calder Trophy#The Norris Trophy
NHL

BriseBois, Drury, Sakic finalists for General Manager of the Year Award

Lightning, Rangers, Avalanche executives vie for honor to be announced at 2022 NHL Draft. Julien BriseBois of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Chris Drury of the New York Rangers and Joe Sakic of the Colorado Avalanche are the finalists for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award. The three...
NHL
Yardbarker

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid strikes out at NHL Awards

Ah yes, the NHL Awards. One of the best times of the year. But this year, it wasn’t so for Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid. Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews cleaned up this year winning not only the NHL’s Ted Lindsay award for the most valuable player as voted on by the players, but also the Hart Trophy for league MVP as voted on by the PHWA.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cavs Reportedly Agree To Trade Before NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly agreed to a trade ahead of tonight's 2022 NBA Draft, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The Cavs will acquire the Sacramento Kings' 49th overall pick in tonight's draft in exchange for the rights to 26-year-old forward Sasha Vezenkov. Vezenkov was named first-team All-EuroLeague this...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Patrice Bergeron makes decision on future with Bruins

Patrice Bergeron isn't ready to retire from the NHL just yet. The Boston Bruins captain has decided to return, likely on a one-year contract, according to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette's Joe McDonald. Bergeron just played the final season of his eight-year, $55 million contract that began in 2014-15. The...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Bruins Have Options to Insert Young Players Into 2022-23 Lineup

It has been just over a month since the Boston Bruins were eliminated from the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes with a 3-2 loss in Game 7. Since their season ended, there has already been turnover with the Black and Gold to begin an offseason that is full of questions.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
58K+
Followers
25K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy