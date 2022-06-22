ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa high school will retire its Native American mascot

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gIVYTU500

A Florida school board sided with student leaders who asked to change the school's Native American mascot despite emotional testimony from alumni and an online petition with more than 6,000 signatures seeking to keep the “Chiefs."

Chamberlain High School's student government association recommended dropping the mascot after surveying their classmates, finding that 58% consider the traditions offensive, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The Hillsborough County School District's Title VI Native American Parent Advisory Council also recommended the change.

The Hillsborough County School Board voted 5-1 Tuesday to drop the “Chiefs." Board member Melissa Snively cast the dissenting vote.

Many people at the meeting said they took pride in the mascot and feel “chief" conveys honor and respect, the Times reported. Even Tampa's Mayor Jane Castor, a school alum, said she's “always a Chamberlain Chief," Fox 13 reported.

But Principal Jake Russell, at the school since 2017, said he never felt comfortable dressing in costume and taking part in game day rituals.

Many alumni pleaded their case to board member Henry Washington, a former Chamberlain principal. Betty Sue White Brown, a member of the school’s inaugural class in 1958, reminded Washington that he had once been Chamberlain’s “high chief," the newspaper reported.

Washington, however, introduced the motion to change the mascot, saying “it’s time for a change.”

“I understand that this is very painful for a lot of adults,” board member Jessica Vaughn said. “And I have tried to be very empathetic about that, even though I’ve seen some horrific comments on social media and I’ve heard some very disappointing comments coming out of the audience today.”

School district officials estimate it will cost about $50,000 to make the necessary changes to signage, imagery and new team uniforms. Russell, the principal, said the school plans to raise the funds, and the student body will select a new mascot this fall.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Hillsborough school board votes to retire Chamberlain High's "Chiefs" mascot

TAMPA, Fla. — Chamberlain High School in Tampa will retire its “Chiefs” mascot. The decision comes despite some emotional testimony Tuesday night and an online petition that gathered more than 6,000 signatures. In a 5-to-1 vote, the Hillsborough County School Board decided to side with the Student...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
Hillsborough County, FL
Education
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
stpetecatalyst.com

Vintage Pinellas: The Kapok Tree Inn

It all began with a little tree, a sapling brought from its native India in the 1880s by orange grove owner Robert D. Hoyt, and planted in his front yard in unincorporated southeastern Clearwater, near the edge of Tampa Bay in an area known as Cooper’s Point. Called Java...
CLEARWATER, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Historical Society Elects First Black Board Member

Since its formation in the early ‘80s, the Gulfport Historical Society has yet to appoint a Black member to sit on one of its boards. That is until last month, when Marissa Stewart-Dix, joined eight other board members of the Gulfport Historical Society. GHS runs the Gulfport History Museum and the soon-to-reopen Gulfport Arts Center.
GULFPORT, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Castor
Axios

Clearwater company leads suit against DeSantis for "Stop WOKE" act

A honeymoon registry company and a company that offers training on diversity and inclusion are suing to block Florida's "Stop WOKE" act. Driving the news: Honeyfund, based in Clearwater, joined workplace diversity consultancy Collective Concepts and its co-founder Chevara Orrin to file their suit Wednesday. HB7, dubbed by Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Pinellas news briefs

Have you ever wondered how Tampa Bay trails connect? Do you enjoy biking from the city all the way to the coast? Discover trails beyond county lines with the new Tri-County Trails Map. Transportation leaders from across the west-central Florida region have worked together as the Sun Coast Transportation Planning...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#High School#Signage#Native American#Chamberlain High School#The Tampa Bay Times
thegabber.com

South Pinellas, Beach Projects on DeSantis’ Veto List

A number of municipalities and community organizations in the area sought help for various projects through inclusion in the state’s new $109.9 billion budget but were denied, and the proponents of those projects will have to find other solutions or wait until next year and try again. Gov. Ron...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
yourcommunitypaper.com

Even though Brightline won’t stop in downtown, it still could benefit us

With the help of local leaders, Brightline and SunRail recently came to an agreement to share a rail track, called the “Sunshine Corridor,” from Orlando International Airport to the Orange County Convention Center and on to Disney Springs. Back in 2018, Brightline was awarded the right to execute right-of-way agreements with FDOT and the Central Florida Expressway Authority to connect OIA and Tampa.
ORLANDO, FL
thatssotampa.com

Tampa’s own Flan Factory voted Best Cuban Sandwich at International Festival

Who makes the best Cuban Sandwich in Tampa? It’s a question that has plagued the Tampa Bay region for decades. The annual International Cuban Sandwich Festival gathers chefs from across the state, country, and world to compete for the title of Best Cuban Sandwich. The event takes over the streets of Historic Ybor City, a place some consider to be the birthplace of the classic Cuban sandwich. At the 2022 event it was none other than Flan Factory that was voted Best Cuban Sandwich by event attendees and judges.
TAMPA, FL
727area.com

6 of the Clearwater and St. Petersburg Gay Bars That Always Promise a Good Time!

Want to explore the amusing gay bars in St. Pete and Clearwater? Well, we have brought plenty of places listed so you can find the best spot for you without any legwork. If you are looking for a gay-friendly relaxingplace for food and drinks, you should prefer a cozy bar in a quiet neighborhood. However, if you want to party with some of the best drag queens in town, you should head over to one of the top-rated Clearwater and St. Petersburg gay bars that boast an all-inclusive atmosphere.
CLEARWATER, FL
ABC News

ABC News

708K+
Followers
161K+
Post
391M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy