Meg's Giveback: bringing joy to childhood cancer patients

Mother of a baby girl, who was born with a rare genetic condition which is causing her to tear her own hair out, says she is shaving her daughter’s head to raise money for another child’s cancer treatment. The girl’s mother noticed that she was pulling strands of hair from her scalp, which later came out in clumps. Unfortunately, the child then began chewing it and it became entangled in the feeding button she has in her tummy. The 2-year-old girl is non-verbal and her parents do not know if she will ever talk. Few months ago, the doctors told the parents that their daughter also needs two hearing aids because her inner ear has not fully developed.

ADVOCACY ・ 23 DAYS AGO