Herrin, IL

Herrin marking 100 years since the Herrin Massacre

By Robert Thies
wjpf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHERRIN, Ill. (WJPF) – The City of Herrin is marking 100 years since the Herrin...

www.wjpf.com

KFVS12

Herrin Massacre marks 100-year anniversary today

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Today marks the 100-year anniversary of the Herrin Massacre, one of the deadliest labor disputes in U.S. history. At least 22 people were killed as a battle took place between union coal miners, non union members, and guards. Today at the Herrin City Library, a local...
HERRIN, IL
KFVS12

Former Anna, Ill. man convicted in domestic battery trial

Man accused of shooting gun into occupied vehicle in Steele, Mo. Gov. Parson proclaims June as Dairy Month in Mo. Governor Mike Parson proclaimed June as Dairy Month in Mo. Natural gas rates going up in Mo. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Natural gas rates in Mo. going up. Deadly...
STEELE, MO
KFVS12

2 charged in connection with Carbondale death investigation

Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency to prevent price gouging with rising gas prices. Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency on Thurs. to prevent price gouging as gas prices climb. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. We’re just days away from the Primary Election in Illinois and two republicans are...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Missing woman found dead in Cape Girardeau

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the Herrin Massacre in 1922. The nearly 100-degree weather is stressing out livestock and that could impact your wallet if you like milk. Today on Money Talks, the Federal Reserve has released its semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress. Meanwhile, a proposal for a Federal Gasoline Tax holidiay has come down from the White House.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
illinois.edu

Remembering the Herrin Massacre 100 years later

June 21-22, 2022 marks a century since 23 union mineworkers, strikebreakers, and others were killed in what became known as the Herrin Massacre in southern Illinois’ Williamson County. The violence was widely condemned, but some in Williamson County would defend the actions of union miners for decades to come. To learn more about the Herrin Massacre, we talked with a southern Illinois historian, who places the Herrin Massacre in the context of other violent incidents in the region.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police investigating wallet theft

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wsiu.org

Two arrests in Carbondale murder investigation

A Mississippi man faces two murder charges in connection to the death of a woman in Carbondale in May. Carbondale Police say 42-year old Jamar Boyd of Hollandale, Mississippi was arrested and is currently being held in Mississippi. He faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Ashley Curtis, who was reported missing May 3rd and found dead May 9th at a home in Carbondale.
CARBONDALE, IL
wjpf.com

Pedestrian killed Tuesday on Route 13 near Marion

MARION, Ill. (WJPF) — A Marion man was killed Tuesday when he was hit by a car. At about 11:00 p.m., Marion Police say Louis Hayes, 40, was struck near the intersection of Route 13 and Old Bainbridge Trail. Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Annual Fourth of July fireworks display scheduled in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale and Southern Illinois University announced the return of the annual fireworks display on the SIU campus. The event will be Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m. According to a release from the city, campus road closures will begin at 6 p.m. and...
CARBONDALE, IL
thunderboltradio.com

78 Year Old Benton Woman Shoots Estranged Husband at Paducah’s Noble Park

A 78 year old Benton, Kentucky woman has been arrested for shooting her estranged husband at Noble Park in Paducah. Paducah police reports said Barbara Howard was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault and domestic violence. Reports said officers were called to the park Tuesday afternoon, where they found...
PADUCAH, KY
wrul.com

Jackson Arrested on Hamilton County Warrant

A McLeansboro man was arrested on a Hamilton County warrant last Friday, with help from the White County Sheriff’s Department. After responding to an oil rig set up south of Railroad St and west of IL Rt. 45 at Mill Shoals, WCSD responded with officers from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Dept., McLeansboro Police Department, and the Illinois State Police. HCSD had received information that Joe Jackson Jr. was working on the rig. Jackson was wanted on Hamilton County warrants for Aggravated Domestic Battery, Criminal Damage to State Supported Property, and Escape. After being alerted to a man running southwest of the rig in a planted field, the officers drove into the field and caught up with the suspect who was later identified as Jackson, who was placed under arrest.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IL
wmix94.com

ISP investigating death of 4-month-old in Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL — Illinois State Police continue to investigate the death of a 4-month-old boy from Pinckneyville. According to an ISP press release, ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 officials were requested by the Pinckneyville Police Department on Sunday, June 12 to investigate reported serious injuries to the boy.
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested a 34-year-old Centralia man on drug charges. Jeffrey Skibinski of East 15th was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a final decision on charges. 29-year-old Karen Rasul of Quail Run Road in Salem was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for criminal trespass to land.
MARION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Fourth of July events in the Heartland 2022

(KFVS) - Communities throughout the Heartland will be celebrating the nation’s independence. Send us your Fourth of July events to news@kfvs12.com. The city of Jackson will hold its Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 4. Activities will include a 5K run/walk that starts at 7:04 a.m., the Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show by The Capaha Antique Car Club from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sycamore Lane, mud volleyball at 9 a.m. at Pavilion 1, golf ball drop at 4:30 p.m. at Legion Baseball Field, The Quarantine Band at 7 p.m. at Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell, Jackson Municipal Band Concert at 8 p.m. also at the band shell and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at City Park. Food stands and a beer garden will also be set up at Parkview Drive starting at 9 a.m.
JACKSON, MO

