New Britain, CT

For Bees' Lara growing up in Boston taught him 'different type of hunger on the field'

New Britain Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen New Britain Bees outfielder Joel Lara was in the third grade, the South Boston native began running track. The early speed training paid off as the Bees’ blazing speedster now leads the Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England with 24 stolen bases, 10 more than the next closest...

www.newbritainherald.com

Journal Inquirer

UConn's DeBerry ready for a big rebound

WEST HARTFORD — Amari DeBerry is trying to make up for lost time by spending almost all her summer vacation at school. The UConn women’s basketball team’s sophomore doesn’t want a repeat of what could be considered a lost freshman season. “I didn’t play a lot,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Positive vibes propelling Bees toward the top of the FCBL

NEW BRITAIN – After a 3-9 start to the 2022 season, the New Britain Bees looked like they were headed for another season toward the bottom of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League. However, after a 3-1 win over the Worcester Bravehearts on Tuesday night, the Bees find themselves in third place and winners in nine of their last 11 games.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Warren E. Schultz

Warren E. Schultz, 86, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Denver due to heart and renal failure. Warren was born in New Britain on Aug. 6, 1935, the son of Margaret O'Neil and Edward Schultz of New Britain. He graduated from New Britain High School and the University of Hartford with a B.A. in English. In the mid-1950s, he served in the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Germany. Warren loved investing and trading stocks and commodities, and so began his finance career at Retail Credit (Equifax). He then moved to Merrill Lynch, where he served as Operations Manager and Administrative Manager for over 20 years. His career took his family to a number of different cities, including Syracuse, Savannah, Jacksonville, Miami and New Orleans. In 1992, after Hurricane Andrew destroyed their home in Miami, Warren and Elaine began a new adventure in the rolling farmlands of Solo, MO. When Elaine was diagnosed with cancer, Warren took amazing care of her every day until she died in 1994. In 2007, he married Marlene Stark Neal. Marlene was a professional quilter and Warren helped set up her online quilting store. When Marlene died in 2018, he moved to Denver to be closer to his family. Warren was predeceased by his parents, and his two wives, Elaine and Marlene. He leaves behind two sons, Eric (Rumesh) of Washington, D.C., and Scott (Katherine) Schultz of Denver, two grandchildren, Ethan and Kaitlin Schultz, his brother-in-law, Edward Obrist, a nephew, Michael Obrist, and a niece, Kristen Holeck. Additionally, he leaves behind one aunt, Lillian Jabs, and several cousins.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Journal Inquirer

UConn's Griffin looking forward to getting back in action

WEST HARTFORD — The pain in Aubrey Griffin’s back and radiating down her legs made it tough on her every-day life and impossible to be an elite athlete. The UConn women’s basketball team’s redshirt junior understood back surgery — a discectomy, where a piece of her L5-S1 disk would be removed — was a last resort but also a necessary first step if she was to play again.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

PET OF THE WEEK: Hamilton

* I can live in an owned single family home or condo. *I have not had much experience with children but am willing to consider sharing my home with kids who can be gentle and respectful of pets. *I would like to live with a dog but I have not...
NEWINGTON, CT
multihousingnews.com

Lloyd Jones Buys Historic Connecticut Senior Living

The 113-unit property in West Hartford used to be a boarding school for girls. Lloyd Jones has acquired the 113-unit Hamilton Heights, a historic senior housing community in West Hartford, Conn. The new owner is slated to renovate and rebrand the property as AVIVA West Hartford. The seller was Peregrine Senior Living.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

MUSIC: Take in an afternoon of jazz Saturday

Nelson Bello of East Hartford and his Latin Jazz Quintet will bring Latin rhythms to the lawn at East Hartford Public Library on Saturday, June 25, at 1 p.m. Appearing with him will be Benny Velazquez, bass; Damian Curtis, piano; Nathan Perez, trombone; and Esteban Arrufatt, drums. Bello studied at...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Stamford resident wins $825,000 in Connecticut Lottery

Wow! A Stamford resident purchased a $20 scratch-off lottery ticket at Newfield Petro gas station in Stamford on June 21 and won $825,000! Connecticut Lottery does not list the name of the winner. For a complete list of this week's Connecticut Lottery winners click here. The Connecticut Lottery began in...
STAMFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington Bread For Life creates 'Southington Honey Company'

SOUTHINGTON – Southington Bread For Life has created the “Southington Honey Company” to give work experience opportunities for clients selling products at this year’s Farmers Market. The Southington Farmers Market will be held on Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m. on the town green from June...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
travelawaits.com

9 Ways To Treat Yourself In Beautiful West Hartford, Connecticut

Just outside of Hartford, Connecticut’s capital city, West Hartford is a charming urban enclave where you can enjoy all the wonderful and luxurious amenities you would find in Boston and New York, without the throngs of people jockeying for every square inch of sidewalk. With an inviting town center supporting locals and visitors, West Hartford has blossomed into a thriving foodie area, peppered with plenty of history, upscale shopping, and topped off with a dose of self-indulgent luxury.
WEST HARTFORD, CT

