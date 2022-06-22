Keith Urban Kicks Off World Tour in Tampa, Shares New Live Version of “You’ll Think Of Me”
After nearly a four-year hiatus, Keith Urban returned to the U.S. tour circuit with an electric night in Tampa, Florida. The show acted as the official kick-off for his newly announced The Speed Of Now World Tour, which sees the country icon make his way around the country for the better half of the year.
“We made it!” Urban said minutes after taking the stage at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. “Am I a bit nervous? Just a little! But, I’ve never been more excited to see so
many people in one place!”
From the moment Urban took the stage, it was clear he was very much missed by U.S. audiences as they clapped and sang along with the New Zealander. The nearly two-and-a-half-hour show featured a host of Urban hits along with some new tracks that had never been performed live. The following night, Urban moved on to West Palm Beach marking off another sold-out show.
If the two opening shows are any indicator for the rest of the extensive tour, Urban is clearly making up for lost time with a can’t-miss performance. Revel in all the excitement with the opening weekend video below.
In celebration of his return to the road, Urban has also shared a live version of his 2002 hit “You’ll Think of Me.” The pumped-up live version is only available via streaming platforms.
The Speed Of Now World Tour launched last month in the U.K. to rave reviews. The tour features special guest and fellow country artist Ingrid Andress across the run. The North American leg will pick back up on July 8 and 9 in Toronto for two back-to-back sold-out shows. Find the full dates below.
THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR
July 8 Toronto Budweiser Stage
July 9 Toronto Budweiser Stage
July 10 Canandaigua CMAC
July 15 Cleveland Blossom Music Center
July 16 Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center
July 22 Mansfield Xfinity Center
July 23 Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 24 Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 29 Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center
July 30 Bristow Jiffy Lube Live
July 31 Camden BB&T Pavilion
August 4 Jacksonville Daily’s Place
August 5 Jacksonville Daily’s Place
August 6 Orange Beach The Wharf Amphitheater
August 12 Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion
August 13 Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 14 Virginia Beach Veterans United Home LoansAmphitheater
August 18 Rogers Walmart AMP
August 19 St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 20 Des Moines Iowa State Fair
August 26 Detroit Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 27 Indianapolis Ruoff Music Center
August 28 Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater
September 1 Lake Tahoe Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
September 2 Lake Tahoe Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
September 3 Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 8 Phoenix Footprint Center
September 9 San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 10 Los Angeles The Forum
September 15 Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre
September 16 Denver Ball Arena
September 17 Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena
September 22 Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena
September 23 Columbus Nationwide Arena
September 24 Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
September 29 Kansas City T-Mobile Center
September 30 Oklahoma City Paycom Center
October 1 Ft. Worth Dickies Arena
October 6 Lexington Rupp Arena
October 7 Nashville Bridgestone Arena
October 8 Atlanta State Farm Arena
October 13 Savannah Enmarket Arena
October 14 Knoxville Thompson Boling Arena
October 15 Charleston Charleston Coliseum
October 20 Wilkes Barre Mohegan Sun Arena
October 21 Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena
October 22 Belmont Park UBS Arena at Belmont Park
November 3 Madison Alliant Energy Center
November 4 Peoria Peoria Civic Center
November 5 St. Paul Xcel Energy Center
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT
