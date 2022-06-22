ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Keith Urban Kicks Off World Tour in Tampa, Shares New Live Version of “You’ll Think Of Me”

By Alex Hopper
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPYSz_0gIVXygh00

After nearly a four-year hiatus, Keith Urban returned to the U.S. tour circuit with an electric night in Tampa, Florida. The show acted as the official kick-off for his newly announced The Speed Of Now World Tour, which sees the country icon make his way around the country for the better half of the year.

“We made it!” Urban said minutes after taking the stage at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. “Am I a bit nervous? Just a little! But, I’ve never been more excited to see so

many people in one place!”

From the moment Urban took the stage, it was clear he was very much missed by U.S. audiences as they clapped and sang along with the New Zealander. The nearly two-and-a-half-hour show featured a host of Urban hits along with some new tracks that had never been performed live. The following night, Urban moved on to West Palm Beach marking off another sold-out show.

If the two opening shows are any indicator for the rest of the extensive tour, Urban is clearly making up for lost time with a can’t-miss performance. Revel in all the excitement with the opening weekend video below.

In celebration of his return to the road, Urban has also shared a live version of his 2002 hit “You’ll Think of Me.” The pumped-up live version is only available via streaming platforms.

The Speed Of Now World Tour launched last month in the U.K. to rave reviews. The tour features special guest and fellow country artist Ingrid Andress across the run. The North American leg will pick back up on July 8 and 9 in Toronto for two back-to-back sold-out shows. Find the full dates below.

THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR

July 8 Toronto Budweiser Stage

July 9 Toronto Budweiser Stage

July 10 Canandaigua CMAC

July 15 Cleveland Blossom Music Center

July 16 Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center

July 22 Mansfield Xfinity Center

July 23 Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 24 Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 29 Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30 Bristow Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 Camden BB&T Pavilion

August 4 Jacksonville Daily’s Place

August 5 Jacksonville Daily’s Place

August 6 Orange Beach The Wharf Amphitheater

August 12 Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion

August 13 Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 14 Virginia Beach Veterans United Home LoansAmphitheater

August 18 Rogers Walmart AMP

August 19 St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 20 Des Moines Iowa State Fair

August 26 Detroit Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 27 Indianapolis Ruoff Music Center

August 28 Milwaukee American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 1 Lake Tahoe Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

September 2 Lake Tahoe Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

September 3 Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 8 Phoenix Footprint Center

September 9 San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 10 Los Angeles The Forum

September 15 Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre

September 16 Denver Ball Arena

September 17 Wichita INTRUST Bank Arena

September 22 Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena

September 23 Columbus Nationwide Arena

September 24 Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 29 Kansas City T-Mobile Center

September 30 Oklahoma City Paycom Center

October 1 Ft. Worth Dickies Arena

October 6 Lexington Rupp Arena

October 7 Nashville Bridgestone Arena

October 8 Atlanta State Farm Arena

October 13 Savannah Enmarket Arena

October 14 Knoxville Thompson Boling Arena

October 15 Charleston Charleston Coliseum

October 20 Wilkes Barre Mohegan Sun Arena

October 21 Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena

October 22 Belmont Park UBS Arena at Belmont Park

November 3 Madison Alliant Energy Center

November 4 Peoria Peoria Civic Center

November 5 St. Paul Xcel Energy Center

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Boot

Alan Jackson Will No Longer Perform at CMA Fest 2022

Sad news for Alan Jackson fans: The country star is no longer part of the 2022 CMA Fest lineup. The CMA announced the news in a press release on Friday (June 3), including no further details about why Jackson can no longer play the event. He was previously scheduled to perform as a part of the festival's star-studded nightly concerts at Nashville's Nissan Stadium alongside Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Darius Rucker and Kelsea Ballerini, among others. Brothers Osborne and Old Dominion have now been added to this year's list of headliners, filling Jackson's empty time slot.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

CONCERT REVIEW: American Aquarium Transport Concertgoers to ‘Chicamacomico’ in Ryman Debut

Marking an accomplishment nearly two decades in the making, BJ Barham and American Aquarium made a triumphant debut headlining the Ryman Auditorium on Friday night (June 17) with a show that compiled the biggest hits and deep cuts from Burn.Flicker.Die to Chicamacomico. The show was a dream come true and a culmination of years of hard work for Barham — as it is for anyone making their Ryman debut — and something he made light of several times during the career-spanning show.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Signed to Phoebe Bridgers’ Label, Indie Pop Group MUNA Releases Self-Titled Debut Album

Indie pop girl group MUNA released their much anticipated self-titled album on June 24. Their third offering is the first as an independent artist. The band was parted ways with RCA Records in 2020 and a year later, they signed a new deal with Saddeest Factory Records—also known as Phoebe Bridgers‘ record label. After signing with Saddest Factory, MUNA toured with Bridgers and Kacey Musgraves, setting a strong precedent.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Tampa, FL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ingrid Andress
Person
Keith Urban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Think Of Me#T Mobile Arena#Xcel Energy Center#Music Theatre
Outsider.com

PHOTO: ‘American Idol’ Star Noah Thompson, Huntergirl Reunite at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe

It’s a reunion of “American Idol” legends down at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. Season 20 winner Noah Thompson met up with runner-up Huntergirl there. They weren’t alone either. Thompson posted a photo of him and Huntergirl posing with famous music producer Jimmy Robbins. You might know Robbins from his work with Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, and Miranda Lambert. Looks like these two up-and-coming country stars are making some big connections in the industry.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements

Well there goes pretty much the only reason I would go to CMA Fest. The festival announced this afternoon that Alan Jackson will no longer be performing at CMA Fest. The country music legend was originally scheduled to perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 11. No reason was given for Alan’s absence, but he revealed last year that he was suffering from a degenerative nerve disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which is making performing harder and harder. Of course Alan […] The post CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Noah Cyrus is “Ready to Go” on Enchanting New Song from Debut Album

Noah Cyrus has done it again. The Nashville-hailing artist has dropped her third track from her forthcoming debut album, The Hardest Part. The latest slice of the record, titled “Ready to Go,” is a captivating pilgrimage through Cyrus’ romantic history. The song winds back and forth atop the singer’s whimsical vocals while telling the story of a relationship’s end.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy