ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Diablo Immortal players think they have a botting problem

By Iain Harris
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 4 days ago

Diablo Immortal players are becoming frustrated with the increasing prevalence of bots. While some of the bots spam chats with boosting services, it's those that are hogging farming spots that are becoming an annoyance for fans.

Since the action-RPG launched a few weeks back, clips of bots planted in popular looting locations have become an increasingly common sight on Reddit. Alongside some less-than-original names, the usual giveaway is that you've got Diablo Immortal characters punching the air when there are no enemies to throw hands – or spells – at. Some spots appear to only have one or two kicking about, though the more popular areas to grind loot or bounties are packed.

Players also report that the in-game chat is being spammed with ads to boost services. It's certainly a common sight in online games, though still annoying for players when you factor in everything else.

Diablo Immortal isn't the only game in the series to grapple with botting issues. Diablo 2: Resurrected is also appears to be seeing its fair share , though players report that recent ban waves have knocked out plenty of bots and cheaters.

Blizzard hasn't said anything publicly about the botting issues in Diablo 2: Resurrected or Immortal, though we've reached out for comment and will update this story if we hear back.

Diablo Immortal has launched to mixed fortunes thus far, with $24 million reportedly generated despite a release in China being postponed just days before launch – a significant marketplace for mobile games. Despite widespread bugs and pay-to-win complaints from fans, Blizzard has also said that the free-to-play game is the series' biggest launch .

Check out our Diablo 4 guide for everything you need to know about Blizzard's next instalment in the popular series.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Reveals Final Additions for June 2022

Xbox Game Pass has today revealed the final slate of games that will be coming to the service to wrap up June 2022. For the most part, this month has already been a pretty big one for Game Pass subscribers. Not only has the platform already received some notable new additions in the first portion of the month, but Xbox also gave fans a look at a number of future titles that will land on Game Pass down the road during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. Now, we know how Microsoft intends to wrap things up with Game Pass in June to go along with the service's first arrival in July.
FIFA
PC Gamer

A chance to replay one of my favourite games might be the push I need to buy a Steam Deck

The Steam Deck could afford me the time to revisit a game I've been meaning to play through again, Divinity: Original Sin 2. If there's a single game that I would heartily recommend to anyone asking, it's Divinity: Original Sin 2 (opens in new tab). Our pick for game of the year in 2017, don't let this game's moderate age scare you away. There are a multitude of reasons to finally pick up and play it, and here's a great one: DOS:2 has just been officially Verified for Steam Deck (opens in new tab), meaning it's met all the criteria required of it to be enjoyable on the go with Valve's handheld console.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Diablo 4 Update Has Fans Ready to Boycott the Game

A new update out of Blizzard pertaining to Diablo 4 has some Diablo fans worried about the upcoming action-RPG. The update specifically comes the way of the official Blizzard website, where it is trying to hire a Product Manager for the game's in-game shop, which makes it sound like there's going to be a big emphasis not just on microtransactions, but getting players to engage with this marketplace. Blizzard says these items will be cosmetic only, but it's enough to have some fans worried about the game and the series' future.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diablo Immortal#Mobile Game#Bots#Video Game
dotesports.com

All Broken ATM locations in Call of Duty: Warzone season 4

Earlier today, the Call of Duty: Warzone season four update launched. In addition to a wide variety of weapon changes and quality-of-life fixes, there is new content to dive into. While many fans will focus on the new Fortune’s Keep map or the two new weapons in the Battle Pass,...
VIDEO GAMES
ZDNet

How to clear the cache on your iPhone (and why you should)

How many tabs are open on your mobile browser right now? According to eMarketer, adults spend an average of four hours on mobile internet every day. That's four hours of your phone accessing, retrieving and saving cache and cookies. What is cache?. Cache is the temporary storage of some data;...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Here’s a hidden Android security feature you won’t find on any iPhone

With Apple and Android handset makers constantly jockeying back and forth to one-up each other, the gap between the iPhone and Android user experience has only narrowed in recent years. Admittedly, the days when the iPhone was undoubtedly a superior platform relative to Android are long gone. Today, comparing the iPhone to Android is a far more nuanced affair. In fact, it’s not uncommon to see iPhone users clamoring for Apple to bring some Android features to the iPhone. One such example is the ability to create a Secure Folder on Samsung devices.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
China
Digital Trends

Apple boss drops heaviest hint yet about future device

Apple is famous for keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to upcoming products, so comments made by CEO Tim Cook this week have surprised many observers. Speaking in an interview with China Daily USA, Cook gave the clearest hint yet that Apple is working on a high-tech headset.
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

Great moments in PC gaming: Getting home in Dragon's Dogma

The cult RPG's quests are epic ordeals—but it's the journey back that stays with you. Great moments in PC gaming are bite-sized celebrations of some of our favorite gaming memories. Dragon's Dogma. The PC version of Dragon's Dogma includes easier, cheaper fast travel to make getting around the game's...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune: Full List of Perk Changes

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune patch notes dropped June 22 ahead of the patch going live on the same day. Fans are excited to try out the new Caldera updates as Activision aims to improve playability, visibility and much more with a slew of updates. Additionally, a new Resurgence map titled Fortune's Keep will be added in Season 4 giving fans a new playground to try out during the Vanguard life cycle.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Insider Leaks Release of COD RPG

A prominent Call of Duty insider and leaker has potentially leaked the next big thing in COD that will release in Q1 2023 via Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. According to this insider and leaker, Infinity Ward -- the studio working on this year's new COD -- is working on an RPG experience under the codename "Project Nexus." The report notes this has become a big focus at Infinity Ward, with "virtually" every Activision-owned studio contributing towards the project in some capacity.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Connected to Wifi But No Internet? How to Fix it

Isn’t it annoying when our phone is connected to WiFi but without internet? Well, having a WiFi connection doesn’t necessarily mean you can access the online world. Sometimes, you see an exclamation sign on the WiFi symbol. This clearly indicates that your device is not connected to the internet.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Best Games Like Wordle

There are numerous great variations of Wordle and games inspired by its structure. Including such names as Quordle, Waffle, Nerdle, Knotwords, Heardle, Framed, Box Office Game and Actorle the landscape for new challenges is expanding daily. Wordle is a word game that hardly needs an introduction as throughout the middle...
HOBBIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy