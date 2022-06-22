Fast-food employee arrested after customer finds unexpected item with order

SKIATOOK, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Skiatook have arrested a man after saying he was distributing drugs at a fast-food restaurant.

On June 20, officers with the Skiatook Police Department were called to a fast-food restaurant after a customer received something unexpected with their order.

Investigators say the customer found a small bag of drugs inside their to-go order.

Officers say the substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Authorities ultimately arrested Bryce Francis, an employee of the restaurant, for distributing a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school and possessing a controlled substance.

“When you go out to eat, please check the food, especially before consuming it or handing it to a child. If you encounter anything like described in this incident, please contact us immediately!” the Skiatook Police Department posted on Facebook.

