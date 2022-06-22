ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skiatook, OK

Fast-food employee arrested after customer finds unexpected item with order

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1btOxX_0gIVXo6f00

SKIATOOK, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Skiatook have arrested a man after saying he was distributing drugs at a fast-food restaurant.

On June 20, officers with the Skiatook Police Department were called to a fast-food restaurant after a customer received something unexpected with their order.

Investigators say the customer found a small bag of drugs inside their to-go order.

Officers say the substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Two killed in northern Kansas crash

Authorities ultimately arrested Bryce Francis, an employee of the restaurant, for distributing a controlled substance within 2,000 feet of a school and possessing a controlled substance.

“When you go out to eat, please check the food, especially before consuming it or handing it to a child. If you encounter anything like described in this incident, please contact us immediately!” the Skiatook Police Department posted on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Kansas, OK
City
Skiatook, OK
Skiatook, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
News On 6

Locations Of 25 Flock Cameras In Tulsa Revealed

We now know where 25 new license-plate reading cameras will be located in Tulsa. The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) held months of public meetings to get input. In total, 25 cameras will go up in parts of North, South, and East Tulsa. The cameras are being tested so they're free...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Man Found Dead in Northeast Washington County

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is investigating after a man was found dead. Undersheriff Jon Copeland says deputies were on normal patrol in the area of West 300 Road and North 4020 Road to the northeast of Copan when they came across an unoccupied vehicle. Copeland says the deputies checked the area and found a deceased white male believed to be out of Tulsa. He says the vehicle belonged to the individual that was discovered.
KTUL

Woman stabbed in neck at QuikTrip while getting gas

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An 86-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck with a pen while getting gas at QuikTrip in midtown, according to Tulsa police. Police say the incident happened early Wednesday morning near 51st and Lewis. A man, now identified as Donald Shibley, approached the victim while she was getting gas and demanded her car keys.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Drugs#Methamphetamine#Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
news9.com

South Tulsa Neighborhood On Alert Following Car Theft

People who live near 81st and Harvard in Tulsa are on high alert after a recent car theft. Neighbors said their neighborhood is usually pretty quiet, but now, they plan to be much more careful. “When you walk out, you just see a neighbor, you say what’s up, you know,...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
bartlesvilleradio.com

Topeka Woman Arrested on Warrant, Drug Charges

The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests a Topeka woman on a warrant and drug charges. According to the CPD, the suspect, 28-year-old Aalijah Lawton, was seen pulling into Casey's General Store on Wednesday after police were notified that she had allegedly been driving recklessly and running vehicles off of Highway 75. When running a warrants check, officers observed that Lawton had an active warrant for aggravated vehicular battery and leaving the scene of an accident in Shawnee County, Kansas.
News On 6

First Locations For 'Flock' Cameras Chosen In Tulsa

25 new license plate reading cameras will be going up around Tulsa in just a couple of weeks. The solar-powered motion detection cameras will be put up in high-crime areas around the city. Tulsa Police held months of public meetings gathering input and researching the best areas to place the...
TULSA, OK
KSN News

KSN News

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy