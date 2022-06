Remember the dark days when we literally knew nothing about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? Times sure have changed, my friends. We now know that Modern Warfare II will launch on 28 October and if you pre-order the game, you’ll be able to access the beta before then. At this year’s Summer Game Fest, we were treated to our first look at Modern Warfare II’s gameplay featuring Ghost, Soap, Price and company in action. One thing that is still being kept under wraps though is the rumoured Tarkov-inspired mode.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO