Unity Township, PA

Unity man jailed in connection with theft of 7 guns

By Renatta Signorini
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Unity man was jailed Tuesday on state police accusations that he stole seven guns from a relative’s home, according to court papers. Troopers said Caleb A. Krisfalusi, 19, sold the guns to two shops. Police recovered the firearms and returned them to the relative who lives in...

triblive.com

