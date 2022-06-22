Unity man jailed in connection with theft of 7 guns

ROSTRAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — A Clarion County woman said her boyfriend kidnapped her for three days before Westmoreland County law enforcement arrested the man at a gas station. According to Mari Beabount, her now-former boyfriend Justin Uber forced her to deliver food all over western Pennsylvania to make money for him to buy marijuana. He allegedly threatened to beat Beabount and kill her three kids if she did not do what he said.That all changed when the couple pulled into a Sunoco gas station on Route 51 in Rostraver, where Westmoreland County Park Police Officer Mark Castin walked into the station and Beabount got his attention. "I bumped into him on purpose," Beabount said. "He said, 'Oh, I'm sorry.' I said, 'No, it's my fault.' He looked at me and I mouthed 'help me.'"Castin walked away and called Rostraver police for backup."He was truly in the right place at the right time. But he was observant to know what was going on and handled it appropriately," Westmoreland County Park Police Chief Henry Fontana said. "We had a great outcome."Uber is in the Westmoreland County Jail, charged with unlawful restraint, assault and other charges.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO