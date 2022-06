Julian Edelman had a lot of success with Rob Gronkowski when they were still playing together with the New England Patriots, and for him, the veteran TE is the best ever in his position. After Gronkowski officially announced his (second) retirement on Tuesday, tributes poured in for him. Tom Brady shared an emotional tribute for […] The post Patriots great Julian Edelman’s bold 8-word message to Rob Gronkowski after retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO