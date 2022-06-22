Staten Island FerryHawks register Atlantic League win

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Mary Stella De Silva, 97, of West Brighton, died Saturday, June 18, at her home where she had lived since 1954. Mrs. De Silva was the first in her family to attend college, and earned a B.A. from Richmond College, a M.A. in liberal arts studies from the College of Staten Island, and a M.S. in library science and information from Pratt Institute. She began working in 1942 at the Brooklyn Navy Yard and later worked as an executive secretary for various large companies, including the American Diabetes Association. She retired as an associate administrator for Staten Island Medical Group in 1991.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO