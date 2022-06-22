ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Staten Island FerryHawks register Atlantic League win

By Staten Island Advance Sports Desk
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 2 days ago
The Staten Island FerryHawks got solid pitching from Hector Guance and clutch hitting from the middle of the lineup in posting a 4-1 home win over the South Maryland Blue Crabs Tuesday night in front of 1,063 wet...

The Staten Island Advance

‘My hands were right up against its teeth’: Local fisherman reels in large shark off shore of Staten Island beach

Sharks have drawn increasingly closer to land in recent years, but none too many Staten Islanders expect to cross paths with one along the South Shore. Yet that’s exactly what happened to local fisherman Damean Farrell, an Eltingville resident who reeled in a near-four-foot shark off the shore of Oakwood Beach last week. The shark, which Farrell measured at 43 inches, is believed to be a sand tiger shark -- a species which can grow upwards of 10-feet and reach nearly 500 pounds in some regions.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Yankees’ 8 takeaways: Astros showdown, Ron Marinaccio and Deivi Garcia updates, more

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When the Astros visited the Yankees last season, the Bronx was far from welcoming. Yankees diehards were still boiling over Houston’s cheating scandal, and it was the first time they had a chance to let the Astros know how they felt, since the 2020 season was played without fans in the stands. There were plenty of chants with words that won’t be printed on this family-friendly website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
