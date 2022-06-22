ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

By Rick Munarriz
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercadoLibre, Shopify, and Roku were all on the ARK Invest shopping list on Tuesday. The three stocks are trading from 67% to 82% below their 2021 peaks. All are also posting revenue growth north of 20% in their latest reports, and they have strong prospects in 2022. You’re reading...

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
money.com

When Will Home Prices Fall? Here’s What Experts Predict

Soaring mortgage rates, tremendous demand and limited inventory are pushing home prices up, but some experts say relief is on the way. Just not in the near future. Home prices grew 20.6% year-over-year in March, the fastest annual surge in 35 years, according to a report released Tuesday by S&P Global. In some cities, that number is even higher: Tampa (34.8%), Phoenix (32.4%) and Miami (32.0%) saw the largest price gains.
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Will Make Warren Buffett $2.6 Billion This Year

Chevron should generate roughly $904 million in dividend income for Berkshire this year. Berkshire will make nearly $868 million in dividends from its stake in Bank of America. Apple's dividend yield might be paltry, but it will pay Berkshire more than $838 million in dividends in 2022. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool

65% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 4 Stocks

Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway currently concentrate their large equities portfolio on just a few names. Buffett and Berkshire have a long history of outperforming the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Nasdaq-100 technology index is officially trading in...
CBS News

Need a passive income stream? Here are 7 ways to make money online

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Inflation is currently at a 40-year high, sending prices on just about everything upward. While cutting corners and careful budgeting can help, for some Americans, it might not be enough.
Money

Have Stocks Hit Bottom? Here's What Experts Say

Stock market investors have experienced one of the worst starts to a year ever. But now that the markets have shown some glimpses of a possible recovery, investors everywhere are wondering: Have stocks hit bottom, or are we headed towards another cliff?. Investors have been on a rollercoaster over the...
