Mary J. Blige announces “Good Morning Gorgeous Tour” this fall

This one sounds even more haunting live. Back in April, Chris Janson dropped All In, his fourth career studio album, featuring the lead single “Bye Mom” and newly announced follow up single, “Keys To The Country.” Janson co-wrote every song on the album with the exception of one: A spine-chilling little murder ballad written by none other than Eric Church. A solo write from Church, the haunting “You, Me & The River” tells the story of a man who gets revenge on […] The post Chris Jason & Eric Church Perform Their Haunting Murder Ballad “You, Me & The River” Live At Country Jam In Colorado first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 MINUTES AGO