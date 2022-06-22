ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Shopify breaks out of the website with 100+ new features including NFTs, local shopping and more

By Ingrid Lunden
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing everywhere shoppers might be is a movable feast these days, and Shopify’s approach seems to be to offer a Vegas-style buffet to address that: a little bit of everything for everyone. Or as CEO and founder Tobi Lütke described it, “the infinite game” of...

techcrunch.com

WWD

Shopify Unveils New Features, Updates, Including NFT Support

Click here to read the full article. Canadian commerce tech company Shopify unleashed a slew of features and updates for its merchants on Wednesday, in a blitz of platform enhancements it is calling Shopify Editions.  The debut of the semiannual showcase was six months in the making, culminating in more than 100 new or updated tools. Despite the whip-fast development cycle, the changes represent a significant expansion of the Shopify platform, with business-to-business services, NFT support, more integrations with major tech platforms and access to custom back-end code for tailored commerce experiences. More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

For Travel Brands, Customer Loyalty Is Up for Grabs

While Covid-19 restrictions fluctuate around the world, the travel industry is still seeing strong demand from customers. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), travel and tourism in the U.S. will reach pre-pandemic levels in 2022. However, that doesn’t mean that the ways travel brands build relationships with...
LIFESTYLE
TechCrunch

Parallelz brings a new approach to seamlessly convert native mobile apps to websites

But a startup called Parallelz has another solution: convert your native app to a web app without loss of quality and increase its visibility through web distribution. For that, the company is planning to offer a unique set of tools that could convert a developer’s app without needing any SDK or having to make changes through the app.
INTERNET
shefinds

Costco Just Gave An Update On Their Membership Fees

Costco recently gave an update on their membership prices. The store says that while a change in price can be expected in the future, their fees will remain the same for the time being—what a relief!. The popular, membership-based warehouse store has been making changes left and right recently....
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

The Warehouse Is Retail’s New Headache

Click here to read the full article. Some retailers have gotten themselves into a storage problem, with many holding three months of goods instead of the usual six weeks’ worth. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalChico's to Close 40 StoresTorrid's Inventory Up 60% as Plus-Size Retailer Rethinks Lingerie LineCrocs CEO: 'Tremendous' Hey Dude Wholesale Demand Despite Low Brand AwarenessBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
RETAIL
Fast Company

Seven tips for succeeding in a saturated market

You have a great idea for a new business that you’ve been working on. Or, you already have a business and see an opportunity to introduce a new product or service you believe will capture a significant percentage of market share—even in a saturated market. Here are seven...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

LogRocket nabs $25M for ‘intelligent’ app analytics

Arbesfeld co-founded LogRocket in 2016 with Ben Edelstein, inspired by what Arbesfeld describes as a “seismic shift” in the industry’s approach to app development. As the market for web apps became more competitive, companies needed to differentiate based on experience — not just content. Suddenly, front-end engineers, designers and product managers were in high demand. But while there existed plenty of tools for monitoring app back ends, there were comparatively few for front-end components.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

90 Days into the Job, Shipt CEO Focused on ‘Relatively New Product Line’

Click here to read the full article. Shipt carved space in the market for itself offering delivery convenience, but CEO Kamau Witherspoon sees much more than that for the business. “We’re no longer going to be just a shopping delivery platform,” Witherspoon said Tuesday in his keynote closing out the National Retail Federation’s Supply Chain 360 conference in Cleveland. “We’ll continue to invest there in the marketplace by doing the things that we talked about, making sure we’ve got great [consumer packaged goods] partners and making sure we’ve got the right retailers. But, in addition to investing in our marketplace and...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Apple Music is raising the price of its student plan in the US, UK and Canada

The cost for the individual plan remains the same at $9.99 in the United States and Canada and £9.99 in the United Kingdom. Prior to the new changes, the student plan offered a 50% discount off the monthly subscription price for the music streaming service. The student plan now offers a 40% discount off the standard Apple Music subscription. The price for an Apple Music family plan remains unchanged at $14.99 per month.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Smartphone re-commerce platform Cashify bags $90 million in new funding

Prosus Ventures and NewQuest Capital Partners led the seven-year-old Indian startup’s Series E funding, Cashify said on Thursday. Paramark Ventures and existing backers including Bessemer Venture Partners, Blume Ventures and Olympus Capital also participated in the new round, which included some secondary transactions. The new round, which multiples the...
CELL PHONES
Sourcing Journal

Textile Makers Teaming Up for More Sustainable Offerings

Click here to read the full article. Fiber and fabric firms continue to collaborate to bring to market innovative and sustainable products. They are also meeting demand by investing in new facilities, many times in the United States to be closer to their customer base. Lenzing Lenzing Group, a global producer of wood-based specialty fibers, showcased carbon neutral Lenzing FR fiber for the protective wear sector at Techtextil Frankfurt on Tuesday in a newly launched collaboration with long-time partner Textil Santanderina. Lenzing also extended its carbon neutral Tencel branded fiber offering to the workwear segment through a partnership with European fabric manufacturer Klopman....
CHINA
TechCrunch

Zendesk’s final selling price is a warning shot for unicorns

The Zendesk saga of 2021 and 2022 has been complicated, full of twists and turns. That it is closing out its life as a public company by selling at a discount to a deal it rejected earlier in the year underscores both how rapidly the market has repriced the value of software revenues and how a falling share price can lead to management choices today that run counter to that same leadership team’s perspective a few short quarters ago.
MARKETS

