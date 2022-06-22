ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

JC Breakfast Optimist Club Guest Speaker Was From The Crisis Center

 2 days ago
Kathy Ray, MSW and Executive Director of The Crisis Center, Inc. served as the guest speaker at the June 22 JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Celebration of Optimism meeting. Kathy told the Optimists that she and her staff of 13 and on call/shift workers of 35-40, care for victims of domestic abuse...

JC Post

4-H preparations continue for the Geary County Free Fair

Geary County Free Fair dates are July 17-21. 4-H Ambassadors and the Fair Board have agreed on a patriotic theme for this year. All 4-H families should plan to attend fair clean-up and set-up on Saturday, July 16 at 9 a.m. at the Fairgrounds. Bring rakes, shovels, old rags and buckets to help with the cleaning.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Fort Riley will host two family oriented events on Thursday

There will be a Big Red 1 Year of Family First Family Awards recognition ceremony Thursday at 4 p.m. at Victory Chapel, 2560 Trooper Drive on Fort Riley. During the event, 1st Infantry Division leaders will recognize. families who have consistently demonstrated strength and resilience. Also on Thursday Rock'n Riley...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

County meets Friday in executive session

For the second time this week the Geary County Commission will meet in closed door executive session Friday to discuss legal matters regarding Geary Community Hospital. The meeting will also include attorney Peter Rombold. It begins at 1:30 p.m.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos June 24

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bond has been posted. Photo is unavailable. Dennis Brown, Failure to appear, Arrested 6/23. Recent Booking Activity for the...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Mac Director will step down

Crag Bender, Military Affairs Council Director for the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce has submitted his resignation. His final function for that job will be to host the Veterans Ceremony for Sundown Salute on July 4th. Bender plans to work for Grimmer Technologies Inc. in an Army Help Desk...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Food Pantry needs your donations

More than 700 people were served in May at the Geary County Food Pantry and high demand has continued with high demand. Commissioner Trish Giordano said this week that Food Pantry Director Debbie Johns is asking for donations if possible. "I know some of the things that she said that they're crucially low on are pasta, macaroni and cheese, crackers, rice, hamburger helper and cereal."
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Maple and Birch is ready to open

Maple and Birch will be opening this Saturday, June 25th. Maple and birch is a Home Décor and Gift Boutique located at 118 W. 6th Street in Junction City, Kansas!. Casey Butler said that this Saturday they will be open form 10 am-6 pm otherwise their hours will be Tuesday-Friday 10 am – 6pm and Saturday 10 am-2pm. Maple and Birch is closed Sunday and Monday.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Regents name alumnus as 18th president at Emporia State

EMPORIA– The Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) met in Emporia Wednesday and named Ken Hush president of Emporia State University, according to a statement from the board. “I am excited that the Regents have named Ken Hush the next president of Emporia State University,” said KBOR Chair Cheryl Harrison-Lee. “As an alumnus, Ken has a passion for Emporia State and the students here, and he has done an outstanding job as interim president. He is a proven leader with a track record of leading large successful teams, leveraging data and making informed decisions to improve organizations.”
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

City declares former Knights Inn a dangerous and unsafe structure

Junction City Commissioners addressed the issue of the vacant former Knights Inn, 1024 South Washington, this week. They adopted a resolution declaring the building a dangerous and unsafe structure. Allen Dinkel, City Manager, said the resolution requires substantial progress on repair or demolition by Sept. 1. If demolition is pursued...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Plans taking shape on the former Ramada “Holidome” Hotel

TOPEKA (WIBW) -- Topekans driving by the empty Holidome at 6th and Fairlawn, wondering what will happen to it now, can weigh in on the future of the hotel in July. At Topeka City Council Tuesday night, Finance director Steve Wade outlined a new plan for Industrial Revenue Bonds which were first pegged at $10 million, and now estimated at $24 million, to demolish and rebuild on the site of the former Ramada West Hotel. The development company says electrical and plumbing issues necessitate constructing two new housing buildings to be rezoned for light commercial housing. Planning Director Bill Fiander described the plan to council members of two buildings with around 250 studio apartments, ranging in rents of $550 to $750 a month for people to live in.
TOPEKA, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
JC Post

One of original animals at Rolling Hills Zoo has died

SALINE COUNTY—The Rolling Hills Zoo (RHZ) family is grieving the loss of Uzazi, their male southern white rhino, who was the last of the original rhinos that arrived at RHZ in 1995, according to a media release from the zoo. At 30-years-old, Uzazi began developing age related issues which...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

GoFundMe created for victim of early-morning fatal Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Topeka man killed in an early-morning shooting over the weekend has created a GoFundMe to cover the costs of the unexpected funeral. Mary Chacon says her family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for a funeral for her brother-in-law, Alfredo Campa-Vasquez, 28, of Topeka, the victim of an early-morning shooting on Saturday.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 23

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baker, Joshua Dale; 34; Midwest City, Oklahoma. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal Damage to...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka’s ‘Holidome’ is about to come crashing down

Topeka (KSNT)- City of Topeka leaders are getting an update on plans to bring a new apartment complex to West Topeka, but not without a landmark coming down to make space. The plan is to create two buildings filled with studio and single-room apartments. Developers expect between 220 to 255 apartments will soon be available […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Banned fireworks addressed by Kansas sheriff

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas sheriff is reminding local residents about firework safety and potential punishments that may follow when certain statutes are broken. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook on Thursday regarding accepted fireworks for Lyon County. The fireworks laws that residents of unincorporated areas of Lyon County are encouraged […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

LIVE BLOG: Storm threats pass, focus shifts to dangerous heat warning

SALINE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Thursday night wrap: With storms weakened and tornado threats out of the picture for now, Storm Team 12 shift its focus to Friday’s Weather Alert Day for dangerous heat across Kansas. Heat and humidity build for Friday and will be dangerous if precautions aren’t taken. Drink plenty of water, avoid prolonged exposure, take care of your pets, and check on those with out AC. Heat indices will be above 100 in central and eastern Kansas.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka restaurant starts new Father’s Day tradition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A restaurant in downtown Topeka welcomed customers with games and barbeque to enjoy Father’s Day on Sunday. Fedeli’s Steak and Pasta, located at 920 South Kansas Avenue, prepared all sorts of barbeque meats and games for families to enjoy while at the restaurant. They had $18 meals for adults and $10 meals […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Storms blamed for 2 overnight fires in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Overnight storms may be the cause of two attic fires in Manhattan at two homes right next to each other. First responders believe the fires may be due to storm damage to the electrical service supplying both houses, according to the Manhattan Fire Department. At 1:30 a.m., the Manhattan Fire Department responded […]
MANHATTAN, KS
