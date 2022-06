Bitcoin may be the poster boy of cryptocurrencies, but over the years, there have been hundreds of other digital currencies that have entered the market. It can be tough to keep a tab on them all, but some have managed to stand out from the pack, such as the world's first meme coin, Dogecoin. One may wonder how a meme coin can be an investment choice, but that's precisely what Dogecoin has managed to do and do rather well.

