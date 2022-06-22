ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea ‘to rival Man Utd in Adrien Rabiot transfer race with Thomas Tuchel interested in Juventus midfielder’

By Anthony Chapman
 2 days ago

CHELSEA are reportedly set to rival Manchester United for Adrien Rabiot.

That’s after Thomas Tuchel made direct contact with the Juventus midfielder this week.

Chelsea have joined Man Utd in the race for Adrien Rabiot Credit: Getty

The Mail claims Rabiot is set for a fresh start after three years in Turin.

The France international joined on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019.

And Rabiot has gone on to score six times in 129 appearances.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is said to be a big fan of the resilient playmaker.

He needs a new midfielder after losing Paul Pogba - who is ironically set to replace Rabiot at Juventus - on a free transfer.

And with a move for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong stalling, Rabiot could be an ideal candidate for United’s midfield.

However, Ten Hag now faces competition from Chelsea boss Tuchel, who is also yet to make a signing this window.

The Blues are ready to finally enter the market after the exits of Bruce Buck and Marina Granovskaia were confirmed.

And Tuchel is said to have spoken directly with Rabiot over a potential switch to Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman could jump at the chance to move to London, with Chelsea playing Champions League football and ready to compete for more silverware.

But there is another English option in newly-minted Newcastle.

The mega-rich outfit were interested in signing Rabiot in January while they were still embroiled in a relegation fight.

But Eddie Howe is still keeping tabs on Rabiot and could offer him more minutes than either Chelsea or United.

