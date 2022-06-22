ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Daunte Wright's Family To Receive $3.25 Million For Deadly Police Shooting

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The Minnesota city where Daunte Wright , a Black man, was killed at the hands of police has agreed to pay his family over $3 million, CNN reports.

On Wednesday (June 22), attorneys announced the agreement reached with the city of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, which will, in part, award Wright's family $3.25 million. Along with the funds, the city agreed to implement changes to its police training and policies, the victim's family attorneys said in a statement.

"This settlement will not be finalized until agreement is also reached on substantial and meaningful non-monetary relief," the statement reads.

Per the agreement, the city is expected to change training on police intervention, implicit bias, and de-escalation as well as how to better help those with mental health problems.

The settlement comes over a year after Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop by former Brooklyn Center cop Kim Potter .

On April 11, 2021, Potter pulled Wright over for an expired tag and illegal air freshener, according to police. Cops then found Wright had an outstanding warrant and attempted to arrest him.

During the arrest, Wright tried to drive off but was fatally shot by Potter, who claimed that she confused her gun for a taser.

In February, Potter was sentenced to two years in prison on first- and second-degree manslaughter charges.

The newly-announced settlement also includes a permanent memorial in Wright's honor to be built at the existing Daunte Wright Memorial, attorneys said.

Co-counsel Jeff Storms said in a statement, "There is no true justice for the Wrights because Daunte is never coming home." Storms added, "A guiding principle of our efforts was to strike a balance between holding Brooklyn Center accountable, while not undermining the financial stability of the city or limiting the services it provides."

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor. These additional resources are also available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255

The National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-6264

The Association of Black Psychologists 1-301-449-3082

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America 1-240-485-1001

For more mental health resources, click HERE .

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

