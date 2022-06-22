ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Introducing the 2023 Red Raiders Recruiting Class: Part 1

By Zach Dimmitt
 2 days ago

The arrival of coach Joey McGuire has brought upon a slew of elite in-state 2023 commitments to Lubbock

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are aiming for their first 10-win season since 2008. And with the arrival of new coach Joey McGuire to Lubbock this past November, the energy and expectations have already shifted.

Nineteen of the 20 commits from the class of 2023 Tech has added since McGuire's hire are from the Lone Star State. Here at RedRaiderReview.com , we'll be taking a daily look at a handful of each of them, starting with Post (Post, TX) EDGE rusher Isaiah Crawford.

Isaiah Crawford, EDGE - Post, TX

Crawford is arguably the best player to commit to the Red Raiders thus far in McGuire's short tenure. His recruiting timeline lines up almost perfectly with McGuire's hire, as Crawford decomitted from Baylor on Nov. 9. This was the same day Tech hired McGuire away from Baylor, as he had spent the past five seasons as an assistant coach with the Bears. The linebacker committed to Tech five days later.

At 6-4, 210, Crawford possess impressive size that will only improve as he progresses through his senior year.

Calvin Simpson-Hunt, Cornerback - Waxahachie, TX

To get a feel for how elite of a recruit Simpson-Hunt is, look no further then his offer sheet. He's got offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss. And despite committing to Tech in November, he might still be wavering his decision after making an official visit to Ohio State on Friday.

He was also selected as a 2023 All-American Bowl participant. The event, which features 100 of the top recruits in the country, will take place in San Antonio this January.

Brenden Jordan, Safety - Mansfield, TX

Two of the top commits in the class of 2023 are in the secondary for Tech, and for good reason. The Red Raiders allowed the most passing yards per game in the Big 12 last season (266.4) and will need vast improvement in that regard to contend for a conference title.

Jordan could be an improvement piece to the puzzle. His 2020 stats consisted of 55 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, two pass breakups, and three forced fumbles. At 6-0, 185, Jordan has room to grow but could eventually provide the physicality the Red Raiders need in the secondary.

Jordan also had an interesting quote after committing to Tech on Feb. 13.

"(Lubbock's) not just sand and dirt, it’s a real city," Jordan told 247Sports. "I feel like like at Texas Tech, I can better myself and I have a chance to play earlier than I would at other schools."

Anquan Willis, Athlete - Rider (Wichita Falls TX)

Willis is one of the most intriguing commits for the Red Raiders in this class. Listed as an athlete at 6-0, 220 pounds, Willis has played at running back, linebacker, and EDGE. It's going to be hard to find another player that can match WIllis' 2021 stat line. He had 1666 rushing yards, 26 rushing scores, and 12 sacks.

This past season, he was a Texas Sports Writers Association's 5A all-state third team selection on both sides of the ball.

