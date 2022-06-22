ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Fatal Flaw: Celtics Must Take 3 Next Steps to Stay Atop NBA East

By Arnav Sharma
All Knicks
All Knicks
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WayC_0gIVVXYG00

After a disappointing collapse in the 2022 NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics desperately need to avoid the "Finals hangover."

BOSTON -- In 2019, the Red Sea parted for the Boston Bruins.

After taking the subpar Toronto Maple Leafs to seven games in the first round, the Bruins found themselves alone amongst the typical blue-bloods of the conference.

By the time the team made the second round, the 62-win Tampa Bay Lightning and the defending champion Washington Capitals were already eliminated -- leaving a cakewalk to the Stanley Cup finals against the fatigued Columbus Blue Jackets and Carolina Hurricanes. With the universe clearly in their corner, Boston made the Stanley Cup Finals as expected.

And then they choked.

This time around, it was the Boston Celtics' turn make the Finals - and to choke.

Maybe it will end up being a positive learning experience. As Jayson Tatum said, “We know what it feels like to get to this point. Getting here and not accomplishing it — it’s tough. You don’t want to feel like this again, but you want to get back here.

"It’s going to fuel us.”

Maybe. But a review of what actually happened here paints a different picture.

The 2021-22 playoff run started with one of tightest sweeps in playoff history -- the third closest of all time, fact -- against the Brooklyn Nets. This was a Nets squad whose primary duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant had played less games together than LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal or Kobe Bryant and Steve Nash. It took a buzzer-beater and multiple comebacks for a victory that on paper looked easy, but in reality was more grueling than it needed to be.

After a first-round sweep, the Celtics found themselves matched up against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks were missing Khris Middleton, who was not only their second-best player but also poised to resume his role as the perennial reincarnation of Michael Jordan he always seems to be against Boston.

Despite very clearly being the better team against a Middleton-less Milwaukee team, the Celtics still took seven games to win the series. Turnovers were starting to rear their ugly head as a significant issue for the team, almost costing them the series altogether in a chaotic Game Five loss at home that sent them back to Wisconsin down 3-2.

In the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat, Boston was once again the clearly more talented team. Yet, the offense refused to get out of its own way. Out of seven games, the Celtics had more than 15 turnovers in four. Energy problems plagued the squad; the team almost blew a double-digit lead in the last three minutes of game seven.

Even with the tumultuous journey that brought Boston to the Finals, they looked poised to win their first chip since 2008. That is, until the turning point of the series: Game 4. With a chance to go up 3-1 in the series, the team was unable to score a basket or stop turning the ball over. But the underlying issue was deeper than that.

Game 4 emphasized the cold hard truth that lies at the very core of the NBA: you need superstars to win the O'Brien Trophy. Not stars. Superstars.

Steph Curry is a superstar . Tatum and Jaylen Brown, for all their excellence, are not superstars. Generally speaking, superstars can dribble to their left. Superstars don't repeatedly pass into lanes defended by multiple defenders. Superstars don't score two points in the second half of an elimination game in the NBA finals.

Yes, Boston's bench depth was horrendous. At moments it felt like Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard had used up all their magic against the Bucks and Heat. Despite that, the Celtics repeatedly found themselves in close games down the stretch in the finals requiring a superstar to spark the offense -- and there were none to be found.

But here's the bitter truth: the Celtics cannot win the Finals with a core of just the "Jays'' -- unless they take yet another big step up in their game. It would frankly be surprising if they even made the Finals again in the next five years if the duo does not significantly improve. If they do, feel free to cite this article and ridicule it for all it's worth.

Brown can be an excellent second-option scorer, and Tatum is a fantastic next option. But as of now, neither can take charge of a team like a true superstar like, say, Dallas' Luka Doncic, who pushed the eventual champion Golden State Warriors to just one less game than Boston despite having a much poorer surrounding cast.

For the Celtics to win an NBA championship in the next five years, two of the following three things probably need to happen:

1. Tatum takes this loss as a learning experience and becomes a true superstar. Instead of trying to (unsuccessfully) foul-bait, he shifts his mentality and starts to show more aggression inside.

2. The team acquires a true superstar in the offseason. With current rumors circulating that Irving wants to leave Brooklyn, there is a small chance Boston makes a push to acquire an all-time great scorer in Durant. Despite being on the back-nine of his career, Durant is still an elite scorer that can take immense pressure off Tatum and Brown's shoulders. The former NBA MVP almost signed with Boston during the summer of 2016, when he ultimately signed with the Warriors instead in one of the most infamous free agency decisions in sports history.

Portland Trailblazers' point guard Damien Lillard and Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (Tatum's childhood friend) are also perennial names that come up as targets for the team.

3. The bench improves significantly with the help of proven veterans. Admittedly, acquiring Durant is extremely unlikely. At the very least, the team needs a pure scorer who can take offensive pressure off the "Jays'' when needed -- shooters like Seth Curry or Joe Harris could at least assuage moments where the Jays' offensive play hits rough points.

The good news for Celtics fans is that two of these are under general manager Brad Stevens' control. Stevens, in just one season, has already made a massive impact on the team's success. With his track record thus far, there is reason to be optimistic in whatever moves Stevens makes to address these concerns.

In general, this year's run cannot be taken for granted. In the 2011-12 season, a young Oklahoma City Thunder team led by a 23-year-old Durant, 23-year-old Russell Westbrook, and 22-year-old James Harden lost to Miami in the Finals. In the aftermath of a 4-1 series loss, the team was widely predicted to be a budding juggernaut. Of course, they never made the Finals again.

"It stings to come up short, but there’s a lot to learn and the future is bright,'' said Brown.

It's easy to see a young team like Boston and just assume that their success will sustain. However, Finals appearances are fickle. Teams have limited championship windows, and even though the Celtics' window has only just opened, they still have a long way to go before they can consistently call themselves the best team in the East.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic

Stephen Curry is the most beloved man in San Francisco right now. But the Golden State Warriors point guard probably had at least one fan beyond infatuated – she wanted to get close to Steph, literally. One woman who was able to get near Steph Curry during the Warriors parade tried to lay one on […] The post Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft

The NBA Draft is right around the corner and FortyEightMinutes conducted a Mock Draft that included trades for every pick, including several Donovan Mitchell scenarios, one LeBron James deal, and multiple teams moving into the top-10. Below is an excerpt from our 2022 NBA All-Trade Mock Draft: 30 Logical Deals, 30 New Selections. No. 23 Pick Philadelphia 76ers Land Donovan Mitchell in […] The post Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
fadeawayworld.net

Video: Stephen And Ayesha Curry Party Hard At Championship Parade

Stephen Curry was the man of the hour at the Golden State Warriors championship parade held in the Bay Area after the Warriors clinched their 4th championship in 8 years with the core of Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and Coach Steve Kerr. Curry won his first Finals...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Rockets reportedly have to pay John Wall millions of dollars not to play for them again and fans were thrilled for him

John Wall’s career has been utter chaos since being traded from the Wizards. His contract situation has been one of the most perplexing we’ve ever seen in the NBA. Dude has only played 40 games in the last 3 seasons but has made hundreds of millions of dollars. He was shut down by the Houston Rockets in the middle of the 2020-21 season and, well, we haven’t seen him since.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Nba Mvp#Nba Finals#The Boston Bruins#Toronto Maple Leafs#Washington Capitals#The Stanley Cup Finals#The Boston Celtics#Nets#Kobe
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Emotionally Embraced Warriors Doctor After Winning 2022 Championship Despite Severe Injuries In Previous Years

The journey of Klay Thompson back to the top of the basketball world is one that is awe-inspiring. In the 2019 NBA Finals, Thompson ended up tearing his ACL after Kevin Durant tore his Achilles in the same series. The Warriors lost the title to the Toronto Raptors as Thompson prepared to spend a season out recovering from the injury.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s bold 2022-23 prediction for Warriors should scare the Celtics, whole NBA

The Golden State Warriors won the 2021-22 Larry O’Brien trophy, but Steve Kerr believes the current roster hasn’t reached its peak yet. For Kerr, he sees the Warriors taking bigger steps forward in 2022-23, especially after their NBA Finals win against the Boston Celtics. If anything, that championship experience should give his veterans and the young guns with the confidence that they can overcome anything.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBC Sports

Why Warriors should offer Iguodala 'player emeritus' status

SAN FRANCISCO – On the subject of Andre Iguodala’s future, Warriors coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers responded properly Wednesday, making no declarations and leaving it up to Andre to express his desires. Both would welcome him back because they realize how much Iguodala meant to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
All Knicks

All Knicks

New York, NY
398
Followers
132
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

All Knicks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/knicks

Comments / 0

Community Policy