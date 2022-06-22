ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn Heights, MI

Dearborn Heights man who killed Renisha McBride gets 15-30 years during resentencing

Cover picture for the articleDEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Theodore Wafer, who is in prison for killing Renisha McBride in 2013, received a 15-30 year sentence during re-sentencing Wednesday. Wafer was...

3-year-old taken from troubled household gets deputy visit to help him get over feat of police

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Little PJ never had a home. At just 3 years old, he’s moved 30 times with his troubled parents. "My grandson PJ has had a tough go of it, his parents had run-ins with law enforcement leaving PJ fearful of law enforcement due to his young age," said his grandmother Kris Visel. "No money, so there was times they weren't able to feed him. The list just goes on and on."
FOWLERVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Warren cops accused of excessive force by man; commissioner claims he resisted arrest

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some controversial cell phone video shows a young man’s violent confrontation with Warren police. Tyler Wade says officers beat him so bad, he doesn’t remember much of what happened. He, and his attorney, want to hold those officers accountable, raising questions about the Warren Police Department's use of force policy.
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

27-year-old Warren woman shot by estranged boyfriend, officials say

DETROIT – A 27-year-old Warren woman was shot in the leg by her estranged boyfriend, who police arrested six days later, officials said. Detroit police were called around 1 a.m. June 15 to a home in the 15000 block of Mark Twain Street. When they arrived, a woman told them that she had been shot in the lower left leg.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Drunken man strikes police officer

WYANDOTTE — A drunken 27-year-old Lincoln Park man was arrested at 1:48 a.m. May 1 outside a bar in the 100 block of Oak Street for disorderly conduct and resisting and obstructing the police. His problems began when he allegedly spit alcohol at a bartender and refused to leave...
LINCOLN PARK, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

3-year-old found dead in freezer

DETROIT — Police in Detroit said a 3-year-old boy has been found dead in a freezer. The boy, whose identity has not been released, was found inside a freezer after they were called to perform a welfare check at a home in the city’s west side, WJBK reported.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek man who knocked woman, 64, down, stole purse

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who knocked a woman to the ground and snatched her purse last week on the city's eastside. Officials said the robbery happened at about 9:40 a.m. on June 14 at the Great Lakes Fish and Chicken restaurant in the 20400 block of Van Dyke near Eight Mile.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Westland bank robbery suspect arrested after 2 crimes

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was arrested in connection with Westland bank robberies. Read more Westland news here. Theodore Browning, 52, of Detroit, is accused of robbing two Chase banks. He was charged with one count of bank robbery, one count of possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), and two counts of armed bank robbery on June 13.
WESTLAND, MI
informnny.com

17-year sentence sticks for man who killed woman on porch

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man who said he feared for his life when he fatally shot a young woman on his porch in 2013 was given the same 17-year prison sentence Wednesday at a new hearing ordered by the Michigan Supreme Court. Ted Wafer was convicted of second-degree...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Preliminary exam held for Pontiac murder case

A judge at 50th District Court on Wednesday sent a homicide case to Oakland County Circuit Court, ruling there probable cause against the defendant, Julius Darnell Standifer, Sr. Standifer, 52, is accused of fatally shooting Troy Duane Jones, 49, last Feb. 19. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Roseville 1-year-old dies after alleged abuse, babysitter charged

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Roseville 1-year-old boy who was hospitalized a week ago after an alleged case of severe child abuse reportedly caused by his babysitter, has died. FOX 2 learned from the family that baby Kyrie passed away just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday after he was...
ROSEVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed while driving in Detroit; police looking for suspect

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect after a man was killed while driving earlier this month. The 25-year-old victim was in a red Dodge Durango in the area of Mark Twain and Tyler around 4:30 p.m. June 6 when someone shot him. Read more Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspect After 25-Year-Old Fatally Shot In Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for a suspect connected to a fatal shooting in Detroit. The shooting happened on Monday, June 6, at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of Mark Twain and Tyler. Police say the 25-year-old male victim was driving a red Dodge Durango, when the suspect, who was driving in a black SUV, fired shots, and fatally wounded the victim. If anyone recognizes this vehicle or has any information pertaining to this crime, contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

