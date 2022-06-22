Dearborn Heights man who killed Renisha McBride gets 15-30 years during resentencing

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Little PJ never had a home. At just 3 years old, he’s moved 30 times with his troubled parents. "My grandson PJ has had a tough go of it, his parents had run-ins with law enforcement leaving PJ fearful of law enforcement due to his young age," said his grandmother Kris Visel. "No money, so there was times they weren't able to feed him. The list just goes on and on."

FOWLERVILLE, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO