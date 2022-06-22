ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul makes offer to Dana White to fight in UFC for FREE as boss gives go-ahead for Nate Diaz clash

By Dylan Terry
 4 days ago

JAKE PAUL has told UFC boss Dana White he will fight for FREE as a bout with Nate Diaz continues to attract interest.

Diaz, who has not fought in the octagon since losing to Leon Edwards 12 months ago, recently called for the UFC to get him a fight or release him from his contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37d0jA_0gIVUM7i00
Paul and White have been trading insults for some time Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wcx8R_0gIVUM7i00
Diaz wants the UFC to organise him a fight or release him from his contract Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WAmY7_0gIVUM7i00
White admits a clash between Paul and Diaz could make sense Credit: Getty

In a Twitter post, he wrote: "Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or August. I have bigger s*** to do."

In the upload, he included a clip of Paul knocking out Tyron Woodley.

Now 5-0 Paul, who is having his next boxing bout on August 6, has insisted he is more than willing to be Diaz's final opponent in the UFC as the MMA man's contract comes to an end.

Responding on social media, Paul said: "Dana - I’m happy to be Nate’s last fight in UFC.

"You know the terms: pay fighters more and give them healthcare. Sweetener: I will fight for free."

White, 52, has repeatedly clashed with the Problem Child over issues including fighter pay.

But he admitted a potential Paul-Diaz clash does make sense.

He told TheMacLife: "I mean, I like Nate. Let’s be honest, Nate’s won one fight in the last five or six years, you know?

"When these guys get into these positions, you’ve got guys that have been with us for a long time, that we respect, that we care about.

"You know, you’ve got Cerrones and Anthony Pettis before he left, and you’ve got Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz is still under contract with us.

"So you want to be fair to everybody, you want to do the right things or whatever. Nate Diaz isn’t going to come in and fight Kamaru Usman.

"So listen, we’re trying to do the best we can. We’re trying not to s*** on anybody and disrespect anybody, but it’s not like we’re talking about Kamaru Usman here. We’re talking about Nate Diaz.

"Nate’s won one fight in five years, so we’re trying to figure this thing out with him. He probably should go on and fight Jake Paul. That’s a fight that makes sense."

