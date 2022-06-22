Cyclist struck by car, seriously injured
A cyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after being struck by a car in Erie.
The accident happened near the intersection of Pine Ave. and Lake Pleasant Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday.Union City man dies following motorcycle accident
According to reports from the scene, a man riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle traveling on Pine Ave. He was taken to the hospital with what police say are serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
