Cyclist struck by car, seriously injured

A cyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after being struck by a car in Erie.

The accident happened near the intersection of Pine Ave. and Lake Pleasant Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

According to reports from the scene, a man riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle traveling on Pine Ave. He was taken to the hospital with what police say are serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

