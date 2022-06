A 23-year-old man with bipolar disorder, hemophilia and diminished mental capacity was reported missing after last being seen near Inglewood Tuesday. Andrew Lopez was last seen about 7 a.m. in the 10000 block of Firmona Avenue, near Century Boulevard, in the unincorporated Lennox area, just south of the Inglewood city limit, according to Deputy Raquel Utley of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO