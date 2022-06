Owens president gets 3% pay increase

Marguerite M. “Kie” Heinze, 104 of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Kie was born in Bowling Green to the late Harlan and Genevieve (Whitehead) Herr. She married Francis “Boots” Heinze on October 3, 1942 in Bowling Green, Ohio and he preceded her in death on January 7, 2010. Kie is survived by her three daughters: Barbara Shepard of Wilmington, North Carolina; Mary Lou (Richard) Dieter of Bowling Green, Ohio; and Betty Lou (Ray) Anderson of Pickerington, Ohio; grandchildren: Dana (Todd) Bartholomew, Erika Shepard, Brandon (Alisha) Anderson, Brad Dieter and Mark (Sara) Dieter; great-grandchildren: Raven, Adam, Lainey and Chloe and her sister: Ruby Kaetzel. She was preceded in death by her siblings: Harlen Herr, Clifford Herr, Lucille Cox, William Herr and Marietta Fintel.

