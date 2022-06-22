ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

$3.2M settlement reached in police killing of Daunte Wright

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ti3iu_0gIVT1hv00
APTOPIX Daunte Wright Officer Trial Judge FILE - Katie Bryant, Daunte Wright's mother, is surrounded by community members and activists at the apartment building where activists say Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu lives after former officer Kim Potter was sentenced to two years in prison Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Minneapolis. The suburban Minneapolis city has agreed to pay $3.2 million to the family of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer who said she confused her gun for her Taser. The tentative settlement also includes changes in police policies and training involving traffic stops like the one that resulted in Wright's death, according to a statement Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from attorneys representing Wright's family. (AP Photo/Nicole Neri, File) (Nicole Neri)

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis city has agreed to pay $3.2 million to the family of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer who said she confused her gun for her Taser.

The tentative settlement also includes changes in police policies and training involving traffic stops like the one that resulted in Wright's death, according to a statement Tuesday night from attorneys representing Wright's family.

Wright was shot once in the chest by Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, after the 20-year-old was stopped for expired registration tags in April 2021. The former officer was subsequently convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Potter is heard on video yelling “Taser” several times just before she fires her pistol.

Wright’s family members “hope and believe the measures of change to policing, policies and training will create important improvements to the community in Daunte’s name,” said co-counsel Antonio M. Romanucci. “Nothing can bring him back, but the family hopes his legacy is a positive one and prevents any other family from enduring the type of grief they will live with for the rest of their lives.”

The Associated Press left a message Wednesday seeking comment from the mayor’s office.

The shooting happened at a time of high tension in the area, with former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, standing trial just miles away for the killing of George Floyd, who was Black. Floyd's May 2020 death prompted a reckoning over police brutality and discrimination involving people of color.

The fallout from Wright’s death led the Brooklyn Center City Council to pass a series of reforms, including the use of social workers and other trained professionals to respond to medical, mental health and social-needs calls that don’t require police.

The changes also prohibit police from making arrests for low-level offenses and require the city to use unarmed civilians to handle minor traffic violations.

The settlement is one of the largest involving police conduct Minnesota. Last year, the city of Minneapolis agreed to pay $27 million to Floyd's family.

Minneapolis previously paid $20 million to the family of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, after she called 911 to report a suspected assault behind her home in July 2017 and was fatally shot by Mohamed Noor, one of the officers who responded to her call. Noor is Somali American and Damond was white.

___

Find the AP's full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAAL-TV

Noor transferred to non-DOC facility ahead of Monday release

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor has been moved to a non-Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) facility ahead of a scheduled release date Monday. Noor — who fatally shot an unarmed woman, Justine Ruszczyk Damond, after she called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home in 2017 — was initially sentenced in 2019 to 12.5 years in prison, after a jury convicted him of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Standoff in St. Michael ends after 44 hours; suspect shot by law enforcement

Mia Laube and Krystal Frasier report for KSTP-TV: “Authorities say a standoff with an armed suspect in St. Michael ended Wednesday night after roughly 44 hours. According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement raided the home of 39-year-old Brandon Gardas around 8:30 p.m. An ‘armed confrontation’ ensued, and Gardas was shot. Gardas was loaded onto a helicopter and airlifted to a hospital nearby. The sheriff’s office did not have an update on his condition. Authorities say no law enforcement personnel were harmed in the operation.”
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man charged with assault after allegedly struggling with officer over gun

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities man is facing assault charges after allegedly struggling with a St. Paul police officer over a gun earlier this week. Allen Oliver-Hall, 27, of St. Paul, is charged with one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the Tuesday afternoon incident, court documents filed in Ramsey County show.  According to a criminal complaint, a St. Paul police officer responded to an apartment on the 1500 block of Timberlake Road, in the city's North of Maryland neighborhood, on a report of a custody exchange. At the scene, a woman told the officer...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

The debate over traffic stops for minor offenses remains unsettled

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's no such thing as a "routine" traffic stop, even if a driver is pulled over for the lowest level of violation.A violation of expired tabs in Hopkins this month ended up leading to murder charges.Officers determined the driver, Leontawan Holt, had an arrest warrant out for a parole violation. Holt's now been charged with murder in a Minneapolis shooting from April."When it comes to the reasons why we conduct certain traffic stops, it is all about educating the public, creating that traffic safety and at times, there will be situations where officers arrest individuals for greater and higher-level...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
1520 The Ticket

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
KARE 11

Fourth defendant sentenced in death of Minneapolis realtor Monique Baugh

MINNEAPOLIS — A fourth defendant has been sentenced in the December 2019 death of 28-year-old Minneapolis realtor Monique Baugh, who was shot and killed on New Year's Eve. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 37-year-old Lyndon Wiggins of Minneapolis was earlier convicted of aiding and abetting premediated first-degree murder, and carries a sentence of life without possibility of release.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lyndon Wiggins sentenced to life in prison for murder of realtor

MINNEAPOLIS -- Lyndon Wiggins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for his involvement in the kidnapping and killing of realtor Monique Baugh, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.Wiggins was found guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder early June. He was also found guilty of aiding and abetting attempted kidnapping and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.Life in prison is the mandatory sentence for aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder under Minnesota law.Other defendants convicted for their involvement in the crime are Elsa Segura, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis. All were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.Another co-defendant, Shante Davis, has yet to go to trial, but will in October. She faces charges of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact for her involvement in the murder.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Shooting#Mental Health#Violent Crime#The Associated Press
CBS Minnesota

Suspect in attempted kidnapping at Brooklyn Park McDonald's turns self in

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap a child at a Twin Cities fast food restaurant has turned himself in, police said.The incident occurred at a Brooklyn Park McDonald's Tuesday afternoon. The man allegedly grabbed a child, who screamed. The suspect then took a cellphone from the child and left the scene on a bicycle.Police put out a call for help finding the suspect. On Wednesday, police said he turned himself in "due to pressure from concerned citizens."
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
winonaradio.com

Hudson, Wis. Man Who Cut Off Ankle Monitor Is Found in Winona

(KWNO)- A Hudson, Wis. man who broke his probation and cut off his GPS ankle monitor has been located in Winona, police say. The man was identified as 41-year-old, Kenneth Seizemore. Seizemore was pulled over due to expired registration and incorrect plates on his vehicle. After learning his identity, officers...
HUDSON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Police Arrest Alleged Attempted Kidnapping Suspect

Brooklyn Park police have announced the arrest of an alleged attempted kidnapping suspect that they had been seeking. Police say the 15-year-old suspect allegedly attempted to grab a 3-year-old child on Tuesday inside the McDonald’s restaurant at 1480 85th Ave. N. Police say the suspect’s foster parents encouraged him...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Argument over money after smoking crack leads to stabbing in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An argument over money between a group smoking crack led to one being stabbed and another charged with second-degree murder in St. Paul. At around 5:30 p.m. on June 13, the St. Paul Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in an apartment at 135 Winnipeg Ave. in St. Paul, a criminal complaint states. Upon arrival, officers located a victim, Christopher S. Pryor, 41, of Minneapolis, on his back and bleeding from multiple stab wounds to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
38K+
Followers
77K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy