Michael Rubin selling his 10% ownership stake in Philadelphia 76ers

Michael Rubin has long been a positive influence in the city of Philadelphia while being a minority governor of the 76ers. During the pandemic, he helped raise money to feed families who were struggling, and he has helped efforts to change the justice system.

However, Rubin is the CEO of Fanatics, a company that is venturing into both sports betting and individual player partnerships. Those efforts set up future conflicts of interest for Rubin and the Sixers. As a result, he is selling his 10% ownership of the team, so he can move forward with the Fanatics business initiatives.

Prior to the big James Harden deal, Rubin received criticism due to his close relationship with Harden. He can now have partnerships with players without having to deal with the NBA getting in the way.

