Basketball

Liberty vs. Sun WNBA prediction and odds for Wed., 6/22: New York has value as an underdog

 2 days ago
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

After four games on Tuesday, the WNBA has just one game on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET) -- Sabrina Ionescu's New York Liberty vs. the reigning MVP Jonquel Jones' Connecticut Sun. It's the third matchup of the year between the two teams, but the first time they've faced one another since May 17.

Betting the heavy-favorite Sun (-500) simply isn't worth it, but if you like the Liberty (+375) to pull off the upset, jump on it. New York beat Connecticut in their season opener, and if Ionescu can get going in this one, it might just happen. It's too risky for me to bet, but putting a little money on the Liberty to get it done is worth it.

The Sun enter this one as 10.5-point favorites (-110), and that's simply just too many points for me to have them cover. I love the Liberty +10.5 (-115), who have won two of their last three. I'm aware the Sun trounced the Liberty, 92-65, in their last matchup, but New York has failed to cover a 10-point spread just twice this season. New York has been bit by the injury bug lately -- both Betnijah Laney and Rebecca Allen are out on Wednesday -- but the Liberty should be in this one till the end.

Over/Under

This is the toughest call of the night for me -- the Liberty score the fewest points in the league (76.3) and the Sun are second in the league in points per game (86.4). The line is set at 160.5, and I'm taking the under (-110). New York struggles to score and the Sun shot just 36.7% percent from the field in Sunday's 71-63 loss to the Storm. They should shoot a higher field goal percentage on Wednesday, but not enough for me to take the over.

