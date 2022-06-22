ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren County, TN

Van Buren Commissioners Approve Roof Repair

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVan Buren County Commissioners passed a budget continuation resolution Tuesday night for the start of the new fiscal year. “It doesn’t appear that we’re going to have a budget by the end of the physical year for the start of the new one,” Committee A Chair Will Maxwell said. “So we...

WYSH AM 1380

Roane IDB announces sale of huge industrial site

(Roane Alliance press release) On June 17, the Roane County Industrial Development Board (RCIDB), closed on one of the largest industrial sites in the Roane Regional Business & Technology Park (RRBTP). The TPA Group, a developer from Atlanta, Georgia, purchased the entire 40-acre Jones Road Site for $1.3M, with plans to build a 250,000 square foot speculative building, a total planned investment of $32M.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
