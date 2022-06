“I really cannot think of words to express my sincerity. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve you and serve the people of this town, serve the people of this county and to serve the people of this state. I look forward to doing more, and I hope that you will continue to love Lewes in a way that I do, in a way that all of us do, because I think what we've done ... allows us to truly lay claim, to earn and have earned the title of the First Town in the First State,” Ted Becker said to Lewes residents and local government officials during a June 17 event celebrating his long service to the city.

