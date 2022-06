A newly-elected lawmaker from far-right leader Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party is under fire for adding the family name of one of France’s aristocratic families to his own.Emmanuel Taché de la Pagerie, 47, is being sued by three female descendants of the Tascher de la Pagerie family for appropriating their name.According to reports, the descendants of one of the oldest aristocratic families are apprehensive about their last name being tainted by the actions of the politician.On Sunday, he became one of the dozens of National Rally MPs to be elected to the National Assembly, where his official ID...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO