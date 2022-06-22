ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Watch Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr show off impressive dance moves on stage with pop star Ludmilla and stunning dancers

By Dave Fraser
 2 days ago

VINICIUS JR has shown he's got silky skills on the dancefloor as well as on the pitch after being invited on stage by pop star Ludmilla.

The Real Madrid star, 21, has enjoyed an action-packed summer as he celebrates his club's LaLiga and Champions League double.

Last week, Vinicius enjoyed a DJ Khaled gig at Story nightclub in Miami along with Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala and pals.

Vini had joined forces with Pogba, Roberto Carlos and Patrick Kluivert in Team Ronaldinho for an All-Star exhibition game earlier in the day.

And now footage has emerged of Vinicius dancing like no one was watching on stage during Brazilian pop star Ludmilla's latest gig.

The concert appears to have taken place in the Brazilian city of Sao Paolo last week, with Vinicius decked out in an all-white suit, white trainers and black shirt.

The 14-cap international was plucked from the crowd and invited up on stage.

Vinicius Jr joined Ludmilla, 27, and threw some shapes, showing he's just as quick on his feet on the dancefloor as well as on a football pitch.

Clearly a big fan, the Brazil whiz perfectly copied Ludmilla and her team of stunning back-up dancers' moves.

After nailing the choreography, Vinicius hugged Ludmilla and strutted back to the crowd.

It kicked off a big week for the Real Madrid star, who had been back in Brazil after helping his team not only win LaLiga but also scoring the winner in the Champions League final victory over Liverpool.

Following his time at home, Vinicius flew north to the USA where he joined Ronaldinho and pals for an exhibition match, dubbed the "Beautiful Game", at Inter Miami's stadium.

He even swapped teams at half-time - playing 45 minutes apiece for Team Ronaldinho and Team Roberto Carlos - in the 12-10 thriller won by the latter's star-studded squad.

From there, the winger - set to sign a bumper new contract at Los Blancos - enjoyed a night out with his team-mates for the day including Pogba and Dybala at a DJ Khaled gig.

Vinicius is now expected to head back to Spain to report for pre-season duty - and put pen to paper on his new deal, with his current one expiring in the summer of 2024.

The Brazilian was in sparkling form last season, scoring 22 goals and laying on 20 assists in 52 matches.

And Marca claim Vinicius is set to be rewarded for his performances with a new long-term contract - including an "anti-state club clause".

The clause is thought to be a plot to thwart mega-rich clubs like Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain from snatching him away.

The South American - who is set to more than triple his wages from £50,000 a week to £165,000 a week - is set to commit to the club until at least the end of the 2026-27 season.

Vinicius Jr was also spotted at a DJ Khaled gig in Miami over the weekend Credit: Rex
Vinicus Jr played in an exhibition match featuring a host of footballing legends including Ronaldinho at Inter Miami's stadium on Saturday Credit: Reuters

