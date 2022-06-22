ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, IA

Sports, June 22nd

By Parker Testa
 2 days ago

Mount Pleasant Varsity Softball will have a matchup tonight with New London. The game is set to start at 7:00 PM at the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex in Mount Pleasant. You can catch live coverage of the game on 105.5 KILJ. Mount Pleasant Varsity Baseball will be on the road...

Sports, June 24th

Mount Pleasant Varsity Softball had a pair of games on the road against Keokuk Thursday night. The Panthers were defeated in Game 1 of the night by a score of 10-0. Ty Alter pitched 5.2 innings in the loss while Bethany Drury went 2 for 2 with a double at the plate. It was Ty Alter’s first varsity start on the mound and Mike Beason tells KILJ that she “pitched very well for her first varsity start.”
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Sports, June 23rd

Mount Pleasant Varsity Softball was defeated by New London last night by a score of 5-1. Myah Starr pitched the complete game for Mount Pleasant allowing 5 runs, 4 earned on 9 hits with 2 walks and striking out 1. Addison Clark went 1 for 3 at the plate with an RBI. New London’s Sophie Malott went 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Megan Lee pitched the complete game for New London, allowing 1 run on 7 hits with 5 walks and striking out 5.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Paul Jacobson (final arrangements)

Paul Jacobson, 52, of Mount Pleasant, died unexpectedly at the Henry County Health Center on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Paul was born August 5, 1969, in Glencoe, Minnesota, the son of Thomas and Janet (Collins) Jacobson. He graduated from Waconia High School and St. Paul Tech Trade School. Paul lived in Minnesota until moving to Fairfield in 2015. On October 24, 2015, Paul was united in marriage to Megan Wenstrand in the Lake of the Ozarks. The couple and their six-year-old son Cadon moved to Mount Pleasant earlier this year. Paul achieved his lifelong dream of owning and operating his own company when he opened Eagle One Printing. He was currently working at Innovairre. Paul was a member of the Swedesburg Lutheran Church, First Lutheran Church in Fairfield and the Mount Pleasant Golf and Country Club. He loved to spend time at his parents’ home in Minnesota, catching walleye on their lake, Little Birch. Paul was an avid golfer, fan of all things sports, and loved his family.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Walter Wilt (final arrangements)

Walter Wilt, 79, of Mount Pleasant, passed away at home on Thursday, June 23, 2022, after a short bout with lung cancer. Walter William Wilt was born in Mount Pleasant to Everett Dale and Irene Emeline Lee Wilt. Walter attended Mount Pleasant Community Schools, graduating with the class of 1961. In the fall of 1961, Walter joined the Army stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. He spent six months stationed in Germany. He received awards for rifle sharp shooting and a good conduct medal AOM. Walter received an honorable discharge in the fall of 1964. He was a member of the American Legion.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Bonnie Lucille Thomas

Bonnie Lucille Thomas, 85, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, June 23, 2022 at New London Specialty Care. She was born July 5, 1936 in Mt. Pleasant to Raymond Earl and Frances Lucille Craig Schenk. On February 17, 1955, she married Jack Lloyd Thomas at the Open Bible Church in Mt. Pleasant. He died October 10, 2011.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Services for Beth Briggs

Elizabeth “Beth” Ann Briggs, 75, of Winfield, died Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Southeast Iowa Regional Hospital, West Burlington. Her body has been cremated. Services will be held Saturday, June 25 at 2 pm at the Mt. Union United Methodist Church. Beth was born on January 2,...
WINFIELD, IA
Greater Jefferson County Fair Horse Show Results

Tuesday was the Jefferson County 4-H and FFA Horse Show!. Champion Horse – Sterling Spees with Note of Intent. Reserve Champion Horse – Ellie Stever with MK Sandy N Chick. Champion Horse – Other Breeds – Peyton Freeman with Biscuit. Reserve Champion Horse -Other Breeds –...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IA
Authorities Release Name of Victim in Grain Elevator Accident

The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of Tuesday’s grain silo collapse as Rickey Ryan Kammerer (age 30) of Winfield, IA. On June 22 at 1:15 PM Search and Rescue personnel located Krammerer deceased amongst the debris of the collapsed grain silo. On June 21...
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
From the MP Municipal Utilities Trustees Meeting

At a recent meeting the Mount Pleasant Municipal Utilities Board of Trustees passed a resolution of Appreciation for the many years Dave McCoid has served as the Utilities legal counsel. After 47 years of service Mr.McCoid is stepping aside. The Trustees voted to retain the legal services of Ahlers & Cooney P.C. Law Firm.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
Update From Des Moines County Sherrif Regarding Yarmouth Elevator Rescue Operation

On June 21, 2022 at 8:08 AM the Yarmouth Fire Department responded to the Agri-way Grain Elevators in Yarmouth, Iowa for a grain silo that had collapsed. Emergency responders were informed that two employees were in the immediate area at the time of the grain silo collapse and that one of these employees was unable to be located.

