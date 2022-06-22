Sports, June 22nd

Paul Jacobson, 52, of Mount Pleasant, died unexpectedly at the Henry County Health Center on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Paul was born August 5, 1969, in Glencoe, Minnesota, the son of Thomas and Janet (Collins) Jacobson. He graduated from Waconia High School and St. Paul Tech Trade School. Paul lived in Minnesota until moving to Fairfield in 2015. On October 24, 2015, Paul was united in marriage to Megan Wenstrand in the Lake of the Ozarks. The couple and their six-year-old son Cadon moved to Mount Pleasant earlier this year. Paul achieved his lifelong dream of owning and operating his own company when he opened Eagle One Printing. He was currently working at Innovairre. Paul was a member of the Swedesburg Lutheran Church, First Lutheran Church in Fairfield and the Mount Pleasant Golf and Country Club. He loved to spend time at his parents’ home in Minnesota, catching walleye on their lake, Little Birch. Paul was an avid golfer, fan of all things sports, and loved his family.

HENRY COUNTY, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO