The driver of a 2018 Jeep Wrangler and his two passengers died Sunday after he lost control of the car while attempting to exit Southern Boulevard and swerved off the road into a canal, deputies said. About 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Luis Flores, 24, of Lake Worth, was driving east on Southern Boulevard in the outside lane and turned onto the exit ramp for Congress Avenue when he failed to negotiate ...

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO