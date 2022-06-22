Best Night Vision Binoculars 2022

Because humans are unable to see in the dark, we are often blundering about relying on flashlights, street lighting, and the moon phases to help our vision.

Night vision binoculars can help solve this conundrum. Night vision equipment uses sensors similar to digital cameras to collect light and amplify it. This information (light) is then displayed on a screen in front of your eyes, similar to a viewfinder on a mirrorless camera. Many augment this with an infra-red illuminator, which projects a light we can’t see, then gathers its reflected returns and shifts them into something our eyes and brains can make sense of.

A vast range of night vision binoculars are available to buy online. Unfortunately, many of these turn out to be either low-quality, leaking light into the human visual range and thus ruining your natural night vision, or they're quickly discontinued. This makes it near impossible to replace or repair if they go wrong.

Lots of devices labeled as night vision binoculars are not binoculars at all. They typically have two lenses at the front, one for the camera and one for the infrared illuminator. In other words, a night vision monocular is the same as many 'binoculars', just with a smaller display for a single eye. Keep reading to find our pick of the best night vision binoculars, monoculars, and goggles at every price point. If being able to see in the dark isn’t important for you, have a read of our guide to the best binoculars which features more generalist all-purpose models. Or for smaller hands, there are also the best binoculars for kids .

Best night vision binoculars overall

Dorr Night Owl NOB5X

With twin photomultiplier tubes and twin eyepieces, this Gen 1 instrument is one of the few available this is an actual binocular

Sensor: 2x PMT | IR Range: 100m | Display: 2x PMT | Battery: 1x CR123A | Battery life: 80 hours | Magnification: 5x | Memory card: n/a | Weight: 1100g | Warranty: two years

Actual binoculars Excellent battery life Great optical quality No recording function Quite heavy

With one photomultiplier per eye, the NOB5X is a pair of binoculars rather than a monocular. This makes their night vision bright and clear, with close focus down to just two meters.

The conventional binocular layout is familiar to anyone who’s ever used a pair, with a central focus wheel and adjustable eyepieces. Their 5x magnification is a little higher than many other offerings, but the 50mm objective lenses gather enough light while the sun’s still up, and an IR illuminator kicks in when it’s dark to illuminate objects 100m or so away (although curiously the manufacturer makes no specific claim for this).

Though heavy and rather expensive, these are hard to beat for a great night-vision image. Unlike some others mentioned in this guide, the NOB5X doesn’t give us the option to record video.

Best budget night vision binoculars

(Image credit: Wulf)

Wulf Full HD NV Binoculars

One of the best entry-level night vision devices packs a lot of punch for the price

Sensor: 1920x1080 | IR Range: 300m | Display: 640x360 TFT LCD | Battery: 8x AA | Battery life: 10 hours (no IR) | Magnification: 3.6x optical, 3x digital | Memory card: up to 128gb (64gb included) | Weight: 650g + batteries | Warranty: three years

High resolution sensor Great value Low resolution display Not rechargeable

Despite the '80s sci-fi movie-esque design, the Wulf Full HD NV binoculars have a level of performance and features that rival big-name, more expensive products.

During the day, you'll get full-color images on the TFT screen, with an IR illuminator providing a black-and-white view after dark of objects within 300m. Using the illuminator naturally takes its toll on battery life, and the unit takes eight AA-size cells, which will provide around ten hours of use. Luckily, you can attach external USB power to the included power bank holder.

While the screen is more low-res than we'd like it, any video captured will be at full HD resolution. A 64GB micro SD card is included, along with a rugged carrying case. UK users should note that a three-pin plug isn't part of the package so you'll need an adapter.

Most versatile NV binoculars

(Image credit: Luna Optics)

Luna Optics LN-G3-B50

A little more expensive than entry-level kit, but offers power to compete with much pricier devices

Sensor: 3.6 megapixels CMOS | IR Range: 600m | Display: 2x Amoled 1280x720 | Battery: 4xCR123A or USB-C | Battery life: 4.5 hours | Magnification: 6-36x | Memory card: up to 128GB (8GB supplied) | Weight: 980g | Warranty: two years

High resolution imaging Twin Amoled displays Wifi enabled Not waterproof Records at lowest magnification only

Another curious-looking pair of night-vision binoculars, Luna Optics’ entry on this list brings high-quality AMOLED displays, giving a standard binocular-like feel. There's also a laser rangefinder and high-resolution imaging. It captures 16.1 megapixel still images and QHD (also known as 2k) resolution video at 30 frames per second, or 1080p at up to 60fps.

A color filter is included that changes the daylight color balance to something more natural so you can use them during the day, while the night-time display can be either black and white, bright green, or amber. The IR illuminator should be good for subjects up to 600m away, while the laser rangefinder reaches up to 700m.

The viewing options on offer are decent too, with a digital zoom that goes all the way to 36x (though will only record at up to 6x), the ability to stream over Wi-Fi, connect storage over USB, or save to a memory card. The LN-G3-B50 comes with a strap, case, and all the cables you could need.

Best for slow-motion video recording

(Image credit: ATN)

ATN Binox 4K

A great option if you're looking to record video in regular or slow-mo

Sensor: 8.57 megapixels | IR Range: 1000m | Display: 2x 1280x720 | Battery: Rechargeable lithium ion | Battery life: 15 hours (with extended life kit) | Magnification: 4-16x | Memory card: up to 64GB | Weight: 1120g | Warranty: two years

120fps recording Long battery life Smart connection to other devices Quite heavy Night vision grainy beyond 100 yards

If you’re looking to shoot high-speed video after dark or in challenging weather conditions, these weather-resistant ATN Binox 4K might be what you need. With the ability to record at up to 120fps, you can create slow-motion effects when you play it back.

They can also share real-time rangefinder information with other people via mobile devices, meaning laser tags can be sent out to help a team move into a position ready to observe or photograph wildlife.

You can share video too, recording at 1080p and streaming at 720p with an IR illuminator that boasts a range of 1km. It has ultra-low power consumption with an internal battery that can run for up to 15 hours and can charge using a USB-C.

Best monocular for long range detection

(Image credit: Zeiss)

Zeiss DTI 3/35

Able to detect heat sources at up to 1200m, and able to operate for up to ten hours between charges, this compact passive thermal camera is in for the long run

Sensor: 384 x 288 | IR Range: 1200m | Display: 1280 x 960 LCOS | Battery: Li-ion rechargeable | Battery life: 10 hours | Magnification: 2.5x optical 4x digital | Memory card: none | Weight: 420g | Warranty: two years

Detection up to 1200m Left or right handed operation Hot tracking function No memory card slot Premium price

Whether you think of this as a thermal imaging camera or a monocular is up to you, but the distinction makes little difference in use. With only one lens and eyepiece, it’s not a pair of binoculars, but the quality of the optics and the clever additional built-in functions make all the difference. It has a fast refresh rate of 50Hz for flicker-free images and offers a picture-in-picture feature that makes it easier to keep a moving subject centered in the field of view.

Four color modes for night-vision mean you can flick from classic white to an inverted dark image, place red overheat signatures, or display differences in temperature as a rainbow gradient. You can place brackets around heat sources which quickly allows you to identify the hottest object in the frame, great for nature spotting. A variant model, the DTI3/25 , has a lower magnification but a wider field of view and is a better choice for use in heavily wooded areas.

Best entry level device

(Image credit: Nightfox)

Nightfox 100V

Just about as cheap as you can find, and with limited performance, try these to see if the night vision thing is for you

Sensor: 640 x 480 CMOS | IR Range: 100m | Display: 320 x 240 TFT | Battery: 8x AA | Battery life: 6 hours | Magnification: 3x optical 2x digital | Memory card: n/a | Weight: 790g inc batteries | Warranty: 18 months

Inexpensive Easy to use No recording function Not rechargeable

The Nightfox 100V are low-resolution, heavy, have limited range, manual focussing and don’t have a recording function. They weren’t designed with the pro in mind, however, they will enable you to see in the dark for up to six hours at a time. They are lacking in sophistication perhaps, but we can’t deny that they work.

With 100m of IR illumination broken into seven different levels (which allow you to turn down the brightness to save the power of the eight AA batteries), there's 6x magnification too. This, however, is broken into 3x optical and 2x digital, meaning you’ll lose quality with max magnification. Still, they’re a good, affordable introduction to the world of night vision.

Best low-tech way to see at night

(Image credit: Orion)

Orion 2x54

These low power conventional binoculars will supercharge your eyes without fancy electronics, just the power of glass

Magnification: 2x | Objective lens diameter: 54mm | Weight: 450g | Warranty: One year

Lightweight Easy to use Individual eyepiece focus Pricey for binoculars

Here is something a little different. Ditching light amplifiers and electronic wizardry for good old-fashioned physics. Binoculars work by gathering light over a larger area than the human eye can manage, then magnifying the result. This means a pair with larger objective lenses will show a brighter image than a pair with smaller objectives. What would happen if you took reasonably large 54mm objectives, and applied a magnification of just 2x?

These are what happens, the Orion 2x54. They allow us to see subjects that would otherwise be in darkness because they collect light over 40 times larger than a dilated human pupil. They are intended mainly for astronomy, and we can assure you that you've never ‘seen’ the Milky Way until you've seen it with something like these.

With no batteries and no IR illuminators, they do depend on having at least some light available, but the low-tech approach brings its own rewards.

Best head mountable

(Image credit: Bresser)

Bresser NightVision Binocular 1x

For comfort and ease of use, this head-mountable device is a good pick

Sensor: CMOS color | IR Range: 70m | Battery: rechargeable | Battery life: 8 hours | Magnification: 2x digital | Memory card: n/a | Weight: 335g

Head mount included Light weight Rechargeable Limited performance A bit gimmicky

This head-mountable unit looks like it could be a prop from a TV show about special forces soldiers. Instead, it’s a handy device from Bresser, a well-known astronomy brand, and it is used for moving around in the dark as opposed to providing magnification. It doesn't offer magnification beyond a 2x digital zoom.

The IR illuminator should be good for seeing subjects up to 70m away, and the unit comes with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to eight hours. It can also be powered by an external power pack via USB. If you need the ability to record, there's a similar model from the same manufacturer, the Bresser Digital Night Vision Binocular . It’s a tad more expensive and isn't head-mounted like this one, but it does boast a record function.

Conclusion

Modern night vision equipment can be affordable, powerful, and versatile, but not necessarily all three together. It's always worth shopping around to find the best deals and equipment to suit your desired purpose. Be wary if you're thinking of buying a discontinued item (and there are many of these right now) to save a few dollars, you take on the risk of not being able to troubleshoot or repair it in the future.

It's important to note that not all night vision kit is legal to own in all countries. Laws vary. In the USA they can even vary state by state. This is understandable considering the potential for nefarious purposes of night vision binoculars. If ever in doubt check with a local retailer or club who will be able to advise you.