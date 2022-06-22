ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

“Parable Of The Sower” Delivers The Message At Shubert

By Brian Slattery
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09E398_0gIVRDHo00

At the start of Parable of the Sower — playing against Wednesday evening at the Shubert Theatre as part of the International Festival of Arts and Ideas — Toshi Reagon asks the audience two questions: whether they have been taking care of those around them, and whether they have been taking care of themselves. She pulls the theater move of being disappointed by a first, lackluster response, and then makes people respond again, more affirmingly, more enthusiastically. But what sounds like a self-help session takes a sharp turn when she adds that both are maybe ​“the only way we’re going to survive” — the next five, 10, 15, 20 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ix7f1_0gIVRDHo00

It’s a great way to jump into one of the ideas of the opera of Parable — created by Reagon with her mother, Bernice Johnson Reagon — that follows the arc of the story of Octavia Butler’s celebrated science-fiction novel but, very wisely, is more of an exploration of its themes than a retelling of its plot. As such, it’s a meditation on human survival and adaptation in the face of great calamity that yields more than a few insights.

The novel tells the story of Lauren Oya Olamina, a highly empathic teenager who, at the beginning of the tale, is living in a walled-off community in southern California while the world, beset by catastrophic climate change and political upheaval, crumbles around her. The people in her community enjoy a fragile stability that its leaders insist can be maintained, but Olamina intuits cannot; sure enough, it comes to pass that the community is attacked and razed, and Olamina and a few survivors are cast adrift to make their way up the West Coast in search of new community. Throughout all of it, Olamina forms the central tenets of what will become a new faith known as Earthseed, which holds as its core idea that ​“all that you touch, you change; all that you change, changes you; the only lasting truth is change; God is change.”

The novel is episodic, as Olamina encounters kindnesses and dangers, enjoying now and again moments of tranquility before new mortal threats emerge, usually from other people whom circumstances have driven to brutality. The book and its sequel, Parable of the Talents, can be described as harrowing; they are frightening cautionary tales with kernels of rough hope and dazzling insights at the centers. But retelling the story to capture that would take hours upon hours. The Reagons instead focus on the major shift near the book’s beginning, from stasis to movement, from security to vulnerability, and from fear to resolve.

This encapsulation works mostly thanks to the minute-by-minute strength of the music — drawing from the expanse of Black American culture with a slight tilt toward folk and gospel — and the verve with which the cast performs it, backed up by a nimble onstage band led by Reagon. Marie Tatti Aqeel shines as Olamina, first as a defiant teenager who knows she understands the truth of the matter, and later as a reluctant leader. She embodies Olamina’s strengths and vulnerabilities. Jared Wayne Gladly also stands out as Olamina’s father, a pastor who, early in the opera, preaches the kind of gospels with which Christians are familiar; it promises that a steady God will see them through, if they just believe strongly enough.

The opera doesn’t — and couldn’t possibly — capture the rush of ideas that make Butler’s novels the works of genius that they are. But In the conflict between Lauren and her father, a powerful insight emerges, which Reagon explicitly spells out. The core idea of Earthseed, that God is change, stands in near-direct contradiction of some of the messages of the Christian faith, laid out in exquisitely performed and exquisitely well-chosen songs from the American canon, like ​“God Don’t Never Change” or ​“I Shall Not Be Moved.” Reagon, a daughter of the civil rights movement, is able to see clearly what Butler’s Earthseed, as articulated by Olamina, may be getting at with this contradiction in a way that others may not.

In short, Parable suggests — knowing full well the quasi-heresy being articulated — that the particular form of Christian faith that has been such a source of strength, helping sustain Black Americans through so much, from slavery to Jim Crow to the civil rights movement to the injustices of the present day, may not be enough to face the challenges that are coming. Perhaps something else is needed, one that emphasizes fluidity over constancy, that offers fewer promises for the afterlife and more strategies for getting through this one. One that invites humans to change and be changed by the world around them, and in the process, change God. Or as Butler herself puts it, ​“All successful life is Adaptable, Opportunistic, Tenacious, Interconnected, and Fecund. Understand this. Use it. Shape God.”

From that idea, the opera pulls hope from the catastrophic scenario it depicts. At its end, the future is as uncertain as ever, but Olamina and her followers are ready to face it. In doing so, they help is face it, too, ready or not.

Parable of the Sower plays tonight, June 22, at the Shubert Theatre, 247 College St. Visit A&I’s website for tickets and more information.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Stay Prayed Up’ Introduces Audiences To Brilliant Gospel Singer Mother Perry: “She Represents Boundless, Infinite Love”

Click here to read the full article. For anyone who has seen the documentary Amazing Grace, it’s hard to imagine a film to rival the one about the making of Aretha Franklin’s gospel album. But the new film Stay Prayed Up contains equally ecstatic moments of a gospel singer in performance, in this case a not widely known but deeply gifted woman referred to as Mother Perry. For almost 50 years Mother Perry – Lena Mae Perry – has been singing hymns of praise as part of The Branchettes, a gospel group based in rural North Carolina. She is the last surviving...
NFL
Variety

Poetic Short Illuminates Dark History Haunting African American Women

Click here to read the full article. Cara Lawson’s Indeed Rising Voices short “Crooked Trees Gon Give Me Wings” is set in Savannah, Georgia, in the 1880s. The time is 15 years after the Thirteenth Amendment was adopted, abolishing slavery in the United States, but it’s a story that remains uncannily topical more than a century later. The film is seen through the eyes of Bertie Bee Hooks, an optimistic 9-year-old African American girl who converses with spirits in the lush, moss-covered forest surrounding her home. She shares a modest cabin with her grandmother, an experienced midwife and medicine woman who...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
HackerNoon

Pride and Prejudice: Chapter 21

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Pride and Prejudice, by Jane Austen, is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter XXI.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

History Is Never Only One Person’s Story

The group biography has been around for centuries: There was Plutarch’s Lives of the Noble Grecians and Romans, written some 1,900 years ago and a staple of classical education ever since; the Bishop Gregory of Tours’ sixth-century biography of the four distasteful sons of the Frankish King Clovis I; a swarm of medieval hagiographies that bind together the lives and miracles of saints. In addition to being foundational to the biographical genre, modern group biographies are excellent sources of historical trivia, ideas, and, happily, gossip.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
AFP

'Elvis' puts the King back in spotlight in N.American theaters

Baz Luhrmann's rock'n'roll biopic "Elvis" hip-swiveled to the top of the box office on its opening weekend in North America, taking in an estimated $30.5 million in a rare tie with "Top Gun: Maverick," industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.  It also earned an estimated $30.5 million in its fifth weekend of release.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toshi Reagon
Person
Octavia Butler
Variety

Lightdox Picks Up Luke McManus’ Musical Ode to Dublin ‘North Circular’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Lightdox has picked up Luke McManus’ musical ode to contemporary Dublin, “North Circular,” which will have its international premiere at Sheffield DocFest. In this melodic black and white postcard, the audience travels along Dublin’s North Circular Road and meets some of the area’s enigmatic inhabitants. Personal testimonies touching on subjects from colonialism, mental health and addiction to women’s empowerment and gentrification are embodied in folk songs. Atmospherically conveying Ireland’s turbulent past and present, the filmmaker has composed a heartfelt love letter to Dublin. The film includes musical performances from artists local to the North Circular,...
MUSIC
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy