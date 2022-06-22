ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary Berry heads to summer festivals in new BBC cooking series

By Lucy Buglass
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

Mary Berry has landed herself a new BBC series called Mary Berry: Cook and Share where she'll be focusing on recipes designed to share with others.

Dishes featured in this series can range from romantic dinners for two to cooking for several people, so there are plenty of different styles, themes and techniques to explore throughout the course of the episodes.

In a statement about the new series, Mary Berry said: "Sharing recipes is always an utter joy for me and this series is the ultimate guide, whether you are cooking for a crowd or just for two.

"I'm loving visiting some spectacular parts of the country at extraordinary events, gatherings and beautiful locations for this new series."

She adds: "I have always believed there is no better way to spend time with family and friends than over fresh home-cooked food — and now more than ever that feels so important."

In the series, the former Great British Bake Off judge will travel the UK, including some summer festivals that have not yet been revealed (we'd love to see her at Glastonbury 2022 !), so fans will have to wait and see where she visits to share her recipes with others.

As well as the new BBC series, there's a companion cookbook of the same name which has been announced by Mary's long-time assistant Lucy Young, who wrote: "Super excited to announce Mary’s new book and the cover. COOK AND SHARE out 1st September.

"New recipes for everyone. Along with new 6 x 30 min TV series later on BBC2 and @bbciplayer ☀️ As ever thanks for your amazing support, so we can continue to do what we love .. writing cookery books!"

The book, which is released in September, features 120 fuss-free recipes such as Brioche with Avocado, Spinach and Bacon and an indulgent Mac and Cheese with Smoked Haddock.

Of course, Mary's got a whole host of delicious pudding recipes in there too including an Ultimate Chocolate Brownie and her Sunday Lunch Crumble Cake.

Mary's new series will air on BBC2 and consists of six episodes but so far, a release date has not been confirmed so we'll keep you updated as soon as we know more about it!

