A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family members of a local attorney who was found dead in the sauna last year at the Greensburg YMCA has been settled. According to court records, a Westmoreland County judge on June 7 approved the agreement to end the litigation that claimed the facility was responsible for the March 15, 2021, death of lawyer David Robinson, who also served as a YMCA board member.

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO