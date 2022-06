Grizzly bears are the largest predators in North America by quite a large margin. As such, it’s only fitting that the largest state in the United States has the largest number of them! Grizzlies or brown bears as they are often called, are amazing foragers and predators that live all over the Frontier State. Within the borders of Alaska, however, is an island with quite a reputation. Today, let’s discover the most grizzly bear-infested island on earth!

1 DAY AGO