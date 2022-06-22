Mayoral race remains split by single vote, Commissioner race deadlocked following Mullens Election Canvass

MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Results are in for the Wyoming County Election Canvasses, and the mayoral race for the City of Mullens remains split by a single vote.

Unofficial results announced Tuesday, June 14 saw mayoral candidates Alan “Mater” Mills and Terri Lea Phillips Smith separated by only one vote, with the tally coming to 178 for Mills and 177 for Smith, respectively.

During the canvassing of June 14 results, both Mills and Smith received one additional vote through provisional ballots, bringing the contest to 179 to 178 in Mills’ favor.

In the contest for City Commissioner spots, PJ Blankenship, Herbie Brooks, Della Houck, and Dave Cox each earned one additional vote as a result of the canvass, while Todd Norris and Mallory Grogg-Green picked up two more each. Vote tallies for John Morgan and Steven Mills remained unchanged.

These results are notable in that what was previously a decisive Commissioner race could now present a different result entirely, as the additional vote attained by Della Houck during the canvass brings her total to 169, matching John Morgan in the bid for the fourth Commissioner slot.

Election Canvass results are certified 48 hours from reporting barring a recount request from a candidate or candidates. Candidates may submit a written request and bond for a recount during this period. City officials state that a request for a recount is not unlikely.

Should the result remain unchanged for the duration of this period, officials will defer to West Virginia Code §8-5-15, which pertains to tie votes and states that:

“Whenever two or more individuals shall receive an equal number of legal votes for the same office, if such number be the highest cast for such office, the individuals under whose supervision the election is held shall decide by lot which of them shall be returned as elected, and shall make their return accordingly.”

The results of the Election Canvass, which remain uncertified for the time being, are as follows:

Mayor:

Alan Mills 179

Terri Lea Phillips Smith 178

City Commissioners:

PJ Blankenship 221

Herbie Brooks 191

Todd Norris 176

Della Houck 169

John Morgan 169

Dave Cox 167

Mallory Grogg-Green 142

Steven Mills 138

Council will reconvene on Thursday, June 23, 2022 for the certification of results.