ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullens, WV

Mayoral race remains split by single vote, Commissioner race deadlocked following Mullens Election Canvass

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48xLp8_0gIVPJea00

MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Results are in for the Wyoming County Election Canvasses, and the mayoral race for the City of Mullens remains split by a single vote.

Unofficial results announced Tuesday, June 14 saw mayoral candidates Alan “Mater” Mills and Terri Lea Phillips Smith separated by only one vote, with the tally coming to 178 for Mills and 177 for Smith, respectively.

During the canvassing of June 14 results, both Mills and Smith received one additional vote through provisional ballots, bringing the contest to 179 to 178 in Mills’ favor.

In the contest for City Commissioner spots, PJ Blankenship, Herbie Brooks, Della Houck, and Dave Cox each earned one additional vote as a result of the canvass, while Todd Norris and Mallory Grogg-Green picked up two more each. Vote tallies for John Morgan and Steven Mills remained unchanged.

These results are notable in that what was previously a decisive Commissioner race could now present a different result entirely, as the additional vote attained by Della Houck during the canvass brings her total to 169, matching John Morgan in the bid for the fourth Commissioner slot.

Election Canvass results are certified 48 hours from reporting barring a recount request from a candidate or candidates. Candidates may submit a written request and bond for a recount during this period. City officials state that a request for a recount is not unlikely.

Should the result remain unchanged for the duration of this period, officials will defer to West Virginia Code §8-5-15, which pertains to tie votes and states that:

“Whenever two or more individuals shall receive an equal number of legal votes for the same office, if such number be the highest cast for such office, the individuals under whose supervision the election is held shall decide by lot which of them shall be returned as elected, and shall make their return accordingly.”

More information on West Virginia Code §8-5-15 can be found here.

The results of the Election Canvass, which remain uncertified for the time being, are as follows:

Mayor:

Alan Mills 179

Terri Lea Phillips Smith 178

City Commissioners:

PJ Blankenship 221

Herbie Brooks 191

Todd Norris 176

Della Houck 169

John Morgan 169

Dave Cox 167

Mallory Grogg-Green 142

Steven Mills 138

Council will reconvene on Thursday, June 23, 2022 for the certification of results. Prior LOOTPRESS coverage on the development of this story can be found here.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Mercer County Commission to hold Special Session

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mercer County Commission President Gene Buckner has announced that a Special Session of the Mercer County Commission will be held on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The session will take place at 3:30pm in the County Commission Courtroom on the second floor of...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Reporter’s Notebook: Party time in West Virginia

For the last week or so, “party” has been the key word as West Virginia celebrates 159 years as a state, as I celebrate four years as your state government reporter in Charleston, and as both political parties make news for good and ill. I was expecting more...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Capito Meets with Local Leaders, Businesses in Kanawha, Cabell Counties

BARBOURSVILLE/CROSS LANES, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today made several stops in Cabell and Kanawha counties where she met with community leaders and toured an equipment company. During the visits, Senator Capito discussed economic development, future infrastructure projects, and the impact the bipartisanInfrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) will have on businesses and communities in West Virginia.
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mullens, WV
County
Wyoming County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Wyoming County, WV
Government
WVNS

Part of Miller Road in Greenbrier County closed

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A road in Greenbrier County is closed for a culvert replacement. The West Virginia Division of Highways said County Route 20/4, Miller Road, will be closed to traffic, 0.28 miles north of the intersection of County Route 25 and County Route 20/4 near Meadow Bluff. The closure will be from […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Kanawha County Opens Family Treatment Court

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Kanawha County will soon operate the 11th family treatment court in West Virginia. At 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, Thirteenth Judicial Circuit (Kanawha County) Judge Joanna Tabit will host a training session in her courtroom with the treatment team that will run the program in Kanawha County. Chautle Haught, the state’s Family Treatment Court Specialist, will lead the training.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Delegate Announces Grant to Big Coal River Little League

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Delegate Christopher Toney, R-Raleigh, recently announced a $5,000 grant for the Big Coal River Little League. The funds will be utilized for upgrades to the ballfield’s fields and concession area. Toney was able to secure the funds through the Local Economic Development Assistance program, which is funded through legislative appropriation and reserved to assist West Virginia communities.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia is ready for new rollout 988 number July 16th

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — First Choice Services out of Charleston says it is ahead of the game when it comes to a new national emergency mental health hotline number that is being rolled out across the U.S. July 16th. Many county officials throughout the U.S. say they’re not ready for the new number to take […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Cox
Lootpress

WV Board of Ed and State Superintendent Respond to Hope Scholarship case

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) and State Superintendent of Schools, through their attorneys, recently filed a response in the Circuit Court of Kanawha County in the case of Beaver v. Moore, in support of the parents’ request that the Court enjoin the unconstitutional diversion of public funds from public schools authorized by the West Virginia Legislature in the Hope Scholarship Program.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Public responds to Appalachian Power’s proposed rate increase

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – The second of four public meetings across the state regarding a proposed state-wide rate increase for energy bills was held in Princeton Monday night. The proposed increase would raise energy costs by about $13 a month or $156 per year for the average West Virginian, more or less depending on how […]
PRINCETON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Election Local#Canvassing#Mullens Election Canvass
Lootpress

West Virginia aviator honored at memorial service

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia aviator who trained more than 40,000 pilots has been honored at a memorial service at a county courthouse, officials said. The Kanawha County Commission said the flag at the courthouse in Charleston was lowered to half–staff Saturday in honor of Benny Mallory, who was described by officials as a local aviation pioneer.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Eye Candy Optical holds ribbon cutting ceromony for grand opening

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A ribbon cutting ceremony was conducted Tuesday to welcome Raleigh County’s newest enterprise, Eye Candy Optical. The eyewear design hub opened the doors to its North Eisenhower Drive location Monday morning, in a ceremony held in conjunction with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.
BECKLEY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Boats arrive for the start of Charleston Sternwheel Regatta this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 20 boats lined the Kanawha River at Haddad Riverfront Park Monday, with more on the way, ahead of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta later this week. The event runs Thursday through the 4th of July holiday. Bryan Hughes, member of the Sternwheel Regatta Commission, said...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WVNS

Expert tells local police that schools need PRO officers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The best course of action to protect a local school is to place a school resource officer on site, the founder of a law enforcement training program said Monday, June 27, 2022. Rick Arrington, CEO of Crime Prevention Center for Training and Services, trained local police at Beckley Police Department on […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Yeager Airport lowers flags for award-winning pilot

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia International Yeager Airport is lowering its flags to half staff to honor Marine Corps Veteran and pilot Benny Mallory, who passed away Monday evening. He was 91. Mallory founded the Mallory Airport in South Charleston and was an award-winning pilot and instructor. Mallory is said to have trained over […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lake Stephens hours adjusted for holiday fireworks display

SURVEYOR, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As Independence Day approaches, many businesses, venues, and organizations are opting to celebrate during the weekend leading up to the popular holiday. Lake Stephens is no exception, as this year the popular swimming and activity destination has announced that a celebratory fireworks display will be...
SURVEYOR, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy