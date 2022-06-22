ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Relay for Life of KC North June 25

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY NORTH — This year’s Relay for Life of KC North will be Saturday, June 25, at the Kansas City Regional Police Academy's track and field, located at 6885 NE Pleasant Valley Road. The event is a benefit...

Pioneering Achievement Award winner recalls early life

Mandy Horvath’s life has been anything but easy. She grew up in North Kansas City in an abusive household. Her mother married a man that had two children and then they had Mandy and her brother who is three years younger. Because of the type of home life she chose to shelter younger brother from the atrocities and abuse at the hands of her father.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
Blood drives set in July

The American Red Cross sees about a 21% decline in blood and platelet donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day, according to a press release. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call (800) RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There are several chances...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
Clay County Juneteenth 2-day event unites merriment, gravitas

LIBERTY — The Clay County Juneteenth two-day celebration proved to be a mix of joy and ceremony. Before the solemnity of the Liberty Legacy Memorial unveiling Saturday, June 18, the celebration began with a community parade and the unveiling of the colorful Sankofa bird sculpture in front of Garrison School Cultural Center.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
Doyle Jenkins

Doyle Mitchell Jenkins, 62, of Kearney, Missouri — loving husband, father and grandfather; devoted brother and son; and a friend to many, passed away at his home in Kearney surrounded by family on June 22, 2022. A gathering for friends and family will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a...
KEARNEY, MO
Truth, not Troost: Ruby Jean’s founder wants East Side corridor renamed over slavery ties

Despite its widely-known street name, “Troost Avenue” does not accurately represent the small businesses, nonprofits and families along the increasingly dense Kansas City corridor, said Chris Goode. “So many beautiful efforts take place on Troost — from The Combine to Operation Breakthrough or Urban Cafe and Rockhurst University… We are all collectively pushing for community, The post Truth, not Troost: Ruby Jean’s founder wants East Side corridor renamed over slavery ties appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
New center intends to give seniors second chance at life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - City officials said a recent study shows communities in northern and southern Kansas City aren’t exactly aging gracefully. “Kansas City’s 3rd and 5th districts really have the life expectancy gaps in KC,” said City Councilwoman Rayna Park Shaw. Garrett’s Place, a new...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Why the landmark Imperial Brewery downtown will soon face the wrecking ball

Kansas City has long loved local lager. The vacant Imperial Brewery Co. building looming ominously over I-35, just south of downtown Kansas City, is proof. Built in 1902, at its zenith the six-story brick brewery was producing some 300,000 barrels of beer a year. The signature beers were Mayflower and Imperial Seal. It’s been vacant for the last forty years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Pharis Farm site of free music event Saturday

CLAY COUNTY — Almost 100 years ago, Donald Pharis purchased a 160-acre farm in rural Clay County and gave up teaching to farm. While he farmed, he still valued land and water conservation while his second wife welcomed students to learn about pioneer life. Today, the Pharis Farm, 20611...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
Conrad wins Missouri Junior Match Play

Smithville’s Andrew Conrad claimed the male division of the Missouri Golf Association’s 22nd annual Junior Match Play Tournament on June 16. The recent Smithville graduate won the title at Shirkey Golf Club in Richmond. Conrad defeated Poplar Bluff’s Alex Wiseman by a score of 2 and 1.
SMITHVILLE, MO
New location announced for Kansas City’s Independence Day weekend fireworks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For the first time since KC RiverFest began 19 years ago, it will not be at Berkley Riverfront Park. KC RiverFest board member Stefan White said organizers sought a new location because of ongoing development on the Riverfront. On Wednesday the city announced the celebration will be at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on July 2nd. It will conclude with the city’s largest fireworks display.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The 14 Best Barbecue Joints in Kansas City

Since Henry Perry, the self-styled father of Kansas City barbecue, opened his first lunch stand in 1908, locals and tourists have been trying to pin down what exactly defines the KC barbecue style. Misconceptions abound. Many think that thin-sliced brisket and tomato sauce sweetened with molasses are requirements of the genre. Others point to burnt ends, one of the city’s proudest inventions: fatty, smoky cubes of beef brisket with a crunchy, caramelized bark. But pitmasters here are just as preoccupied with beef and pork ribs, hand-cranked sausages, moist and salty pit ham, and other preparations of brisket.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Who Has The Tastiest Ribs In Kansas City, Missouri?

Probably the most popular barbecue item is the rib, and ribs can come in all shapes and sizes. There are many ways to grill a rack of ribs, and each barbecue spot has its own specialty. When it comes to Kansas City, the barbecue is world famous. I've been to Kansas City a lot because of the close proximity to other areas that I travel to. I've had barbecue from all over the city, but I wanted to focus specifically on ribs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City Current Opens First of Two Unique Facilities

The Kansas City Current held the ribbon-cutting for its new $18 million training facility on Wednesday, less than a month after releasing the renderings for its new, one-of-a-kind stadium. The Riverside, Missouri, training complex was designed by Generator Studio, built by female-owned Monarch Build, and exclusively privately funded by the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Consider food safety when donating to pantries

Donating to food pantries and food banks is a way for neighbors to help neighbors, reduce food waste and aid families in need, said Londa Nwadike, extension food safety specialist for the University of Missouri and Kansas State University, in a press release. While donations are appreciated at food pantries,...
CLAY COUNTY, MO

