COLUMBIA − The Columbia Job Center says it is seeing an increase in job openings in the city. At the same time, it says the number of people looking for jobs is declining. The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics shows unemployment numbers in Missouri are declining. The unemployment rate in Missouri was at 3.1 percent in May, which is a 1.4 percent decrease since last year.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO