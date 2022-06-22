Gunman at large after Clearwater shooting; man seriously injured: police

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries in Clearwater.

Police said the man was shot in the 900 block of Turner Street at about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

He was rushed to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert and may have life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooter remains at large. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

