Gunman at large after Clearwater shooting; man seriously injured: police
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries in Clearwater.
Police said the man was shot in the 900 block of Turner Street at about 4 a.m. Tuesday.Clearwater woman attacked in her bedroom, shoots intruder dead, police say
He was rushed to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert and may have life-threatening injuries, police said.
The shooter remains at large. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 3