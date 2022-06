It was a Wednesday morning. I was sitting on the edge of my bed, holding my newborn and looking at my 3-year-old. Each of us crying for 3 different reasons. This was my first week as a stay-at-home mom and I was frustrated. I wasn’t quite sure what that title involved and if I would be able to deliver. I was a week out from working as a criminal investigator and each morning on my way to the kitchen, walked passed my BS degree hanging on the bright white wall in the hallway.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO