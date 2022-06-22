ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Megan Rapinoe's USWNT role has changed and she's at peace: 'A weight has been lifted'

By Jeff Kassouf
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Rapinoe is aware of the elephant in the room. She turns 37 soon and she has started only one game for OL Reign this season in the National Women's Soccer League season due to injuries. Still, U.S. women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski selected her for the 23-player roster...

www.espn.com

Comments / 30

king moonracer
2d ago

does this mean she'll shut up? or will she spend the next 2 years telling us we wont hear from her?

Reply
20
legal beagle
2d ago

She won the golden boot because she took all the penalty kicks. Kristen Press is better than her and actually scored goals from the field. Will celebrate the day we don’t have to see pink hair on the field.

Reply
6
Brad Goodman
2d ago

no more kneeling...or bullying other players to do so...go woke,go broke.. hope the younger players realize that.. did at some point did the women's team get beat by teenage boys in a scrimmage in Dallas?..

Reply
5
Related
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. Colombia live stream, how to watch: Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan back for Concacaf W tune-up games

The U.S. women's national team will square off against Colombia Saturday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado. The game is the first of two friendlies set up against the South Americans as the final preparations take place ahead of the Concacaf W Championship in July on Paramount+. The Concacaf W Championship in Monterrey, Mexico, will serve as qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
Daily Mail

Transgender mountain biker who was 'average' in the men's competition but DOMINATES against biological women issues a brutal message to her haters

A transgender mountain biker dominating the women's competition has said it's 'horrifying' that critics think people like her are ruining the sport. Kate Weatherly, 20, who began taking hormone blockers when she was 17 said a proposed open competition for transgender athletes would 'limit their abilities'. The New Zealand athlete...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Harvey
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Tobin Heath
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Jess Fishlock
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Swimmer Anita Alvarez Saved by Coach After Fainting Underwater

Synchronized swimmer Anita Alvarez was rescued by her coach after passing out in the pool at the World Aquatics Championships. The U.S. athlete stopped breathing and sank to the bottom of the pool after finishing her routine in the solo free final in Budapest, Hungary. Andrea Fuentes, Alvarez’s coach, dived into the water and pulled the 25-year-old to the surface. “It felt like a whole hour,” Olympic medalist Fuentes told a Spanish radio station, according to the BBC. “I said things weren't right, I was shouting at the lifeguards to get into the water, but they didn’t catch what I said or they didn’t understand. She wasn’t breathing. I went as quickly as I could, as if it were an Olympic final.” Fuentes also rescued Alvarez after she fainted in the pool during an Olympic qualifier in Barcelona last year.
SPORTS
ESPN

American swimmer Caeleb Dressel withdraws from world championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Caeleb Dressel's world swimming championships are over with just two gold medals from Budapest. USA Swimming withdrew its star male swimmer from the rest of the competition for unspecified medical reasons Wednesday. "He's just not fit to compete right now. And so we just needed to make...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Daily Mail

Aussie tennis legend Todd Woodbridge SMASHES Serena Williams' ex-coach for 'admitting he CHEATED' after sport announced controversial rule change that angered Nick Kyrgios

A war of words has erupted on social media between Aussie tennis legend Todd Woodbridge and Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou, after it was announced the ATP Tour would be trialling off-court coaching. Woodbridge hammered Mouratoglou after the coach tweeted 'Congratulations to the ATP for "legalising" a practice that...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uswnt#U S Open Cup#Olympics#Espn
The Spun

Serena Williams Receives Draw For First Round Of Wimbledon

Serena Williams will soon make her much-anticipated return to Wimbledon. Williams, 40, received a wild card invite to the prestigious tournament. She infamously retired, in tears, during a first-round match-up vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich a year ago. Williams hasn't played in a singles match since. However, she's still one of the...
TENNIS
FOX Sports

NYCFC aiming for MLS repeat after coaching change

Editor's Note: MLS Footnotes takes you inside the major talking points around the league and across American soccer. Can New York City FC become the first MLS club in a decade to repeat as league champions? Based on the Pigeons’ last nine games, it’s hard to bet against them.
MLS
bloomberglaw.com

Avalanche, Lightning Lawyers Make Moves as Teams Vie for Cup (1)

Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning reshuffle legal ranks. Lightning hire former FedEx Corp. senior counsel to team post. As the Colorado Avalanche prepare Wednesday to defend their 2-1 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Finals, the teams’ legal operations have been making moves. Margaret...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Former England great Wayne Rooney resigns as Derby manager

DERBY, England --  Wayne Rooney has resigned as Derby manager after 18 months in charge and on the same day the club appeared to have sorted out its financial difficulties. The Manchester United and England star joined the team in January 2020 as player-coach and ended that year in temporary charge following Phillip Cocus departure.
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

As LIV Golf dominates the news, one veteran LPGA player said almost 'entire tour' might consider similar jump

BETHESDA, Md. – Cristie Kerr calls Congressional’s renovated Blue Course one of the best she’s ever played. As LPGA players drive courtesy Cadillacs this week, dine in a gargantuan clubhouse – complete with sugar cookies shaped like the Washington Monument – and compete for a $9 million purse, double last year’s at the KPMG Women’s PGA, Stacy Lewis has a message: “In our history of the LPGA, this is far from normal.”
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy