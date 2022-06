On behalf of the YMCA of the Georgia Sunbelt, we would like to thank Suzanne Brandt for her superior performance during these past 6 years and the remarkable difference she has made. Suzanne has proudly led the Bainbridge YMCA with a rare combination of understanding, compassion and fairness. She has been an inspiration to us all for her mentorship and friendship. Suzanne has gone above and beyond to give special attention to everyone’s specific needs. We want to give Suzanne a very special thank you for all her tireless efforts and job well done.

