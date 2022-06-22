ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycle Quotes And Bike Ride Captions For Instagrams Of Your Summer Weekends

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a minute since you've taken your bike out for a ride and felt the wind rush through your hair. So when summer first began, you made it a point to head to pull out your bike and wipe the dust off its handlebars. You pumped up your tires, researched...

CNET

iGo Aspire Camillien Is a Smart Electric Bike for City Riding

The Aspire Camillien from iGo Electric is a fantastic recreational e-bike that's perfect for any length of commute and looks just as nice as it rides. It's an all-purpose electric bike, meaning you can ride it on roads, dirt, and gravel with ease. And with its 2x9 gear range, it allows for a lot of versatility when tackling tough hills or terrain.
BICYCLES
Elite Daily

30 Belly Quotes From The Summer I Turned Pretty To Manifest A Magical Summer

Isabel “Belly” Conklin believes in the possibilities of summer, that it’s the only time of year when “everything good” and “everything magical” happens. In The Summer I Turned Pretty, Belly finds just that. Based on the YA book trilogy from Jenny Han, Prime Video’s new series follows a story of first heartbreak and first love, taking readers on a roller coaster of emotions as Belly finds herself in a love triangle between two brothers. Along the way, Belly learns a lot about true friendship, crushes, and growing up. If you’ve already marathon-watched the series, you need these The Summer I Turned Pretty Belly quotes to caption your Instagram posts about summer and love.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Elite Daily

15 Books Like The Summer I Turned Pretty That’ll Be The Ultimate Beach Read

Since The Summer I Turned Pretty dropped on Prime Video, the book trilogy by Jenny Han that the series is based on has become the beach-read of summer 2022. ICYMI, Han’s first book series, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, became a popular adapted movie trilogy, and her latest series is just as much a must-read. For The Summer I Turned Pretty, Han leans into her specialty in young adult romance and takes readers on a beach-side journey marked with coming-of-age struggles and strained teenage love. If you can’t resist a page-turning summer read packed with adventure, steamy romance, and profound stories about growing up and choosing your own path, check out these 15 books like The Summer I Turned Pretty to get lost in.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
yankodesign.com

Spinning bike concept brings more approachable look for home use

While it’s probably healthier and better for you if you ride an actual bike outside, there are times and situations when that is not possible (like, in my case, if you don’t know how to ride a bike). A favorite exercise routine for a lot of people is going spinning on their indoor exercise bikes. For beginners though, it can look challenging getting on those machines especially if the bike has a lot of controls and buttons. So a design for a bike for home and family use should look approachable and less intimidating.
BICYCLES
Elite Daily

Reviewers Already Love Glossier’s New No. 1 Eyeliner Pencils

Get ready to color outside the box because Glossier’s No. 1 Pencil is the bright, easy-to-use eyeliner that will complete any summer beauty look. Rather than launching with a standard set of dark shades, the No. 1 Pencil comes in 10 colors including yellow, red, lilac, blue, and green, all in matte. Reviews of the super creamy and easy-to-use pencils are flooding in and they’re just as glowy as a swipe of bright lilac across your lids.
MAKEUP
Elite Daily

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty have been feasting on the fashion in the YA show, but there's dissection in the ranks when it comes to Shayla’s deb ball dress in the series finale. In Season 1, Episode 7, Shayla, the consummate debutante and only person who can color correct a shiner with a wet beauty blender that she keeps in her purse, attends the debutante ball that the entire summer has been leading up to. Fans of the show were expecting a high-fashion moment worth cheering for. According to some fans, that moment arrived and Shayla's deb ball dress checked off all their fashion boxes.
TV & VIDEOS
LiveScience

Peloton cycling shoes review

The Peloton cycling shoes are a match made in spin heaven for the Peloton bike (opens in new tab) — and dedicated spin lovers everywhere — which is why (unsurprisingly) they shot straight to the top of the charts for best shoes for Peloton (opens in new tab).
CYCLING
Elite Daily

Elite Daily Newsletter: June 21, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on June 21, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. These Are The SKKN BY KIM Products Worth The Splurge. You know that saying, right? That the sun never...
BEAUTY & FASHION
topgear.com

What do you make of this all-electric adventure bike?

Spanish startup OX Motorcycles wants to transform the adventure bike market, with 62 miles of range. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. If you’re desperate to get in on the adventure bike act but would really like...
BICYCLES

