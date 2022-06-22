Cycle Quotes And Bike Ride Captions For Instagrams Of Your Summer Weekends

Since The Summer I Turned Pretty dropped on Prime Video, the book trilogy by Jenny Han that the series is based on has become the beach-read of summer 2022. ICYMI, Han’s first book series, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, became a popular adapted movie trilogy, and her latest series is just as much a must-read. For The Summer I Turned Pretty, Han leans into her specialty in young adult romance and takes readers on a beach-side journey marked with coming-of-age struggles and strained teenage love. If you can’t resist a page-turning summer read packed with adventure, steamy romance, and profound stories about growing up and choosing your own path, check out these 15 books like The Summer I Turned Pretty to get lost in.
Comments / 0